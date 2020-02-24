HORSHAM -- Keith Valley Middle School’s gymnasium was filled with energy on Friday, February 21, during the 14-hour floor hockey tournament known as the Keith Valley Challenge. Hundreds of eighth grade students pledged to compete in the largest Make-A-Wish Foundation student fundraiser in the country.
The 44th Keith Valley Challenge ran from 10 a.m. to midnight and has raised more than $1 million to date. This year, students raised $40,160 to help make the dreams of children, who are battling life-threatening illnesses, come true.
“This will make an extreme difference in the life of each child that’s granted a wish,” said Vice Principal John Ewerth.
The top fund raisers were Amelia Derbyshire ($1,210), Tanner Coleman ($930) and Max Huertgen ($827) who were all recognized during the assembly. In addition to speeches by students, staff and administration, the assembly featured special guests Senator Marie Collett, State Representatives Tom Murt and Todd Stephens, 6 ABC Anchor Katie Katro, President and CEO Dennis Heron of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley.
The Keith Valley Challenge began in 1977 in memory of eighth grade student Billy Whitehead who passed away from a rare congenital heart disease. Following his death, administrators, faculty, staff and students sponsored a floor hockey marathon and pledged to raise money for charity. In 1981, the marathon changed its name to The Keith Valley Challenge. The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been the recipient of the challenge for several years.