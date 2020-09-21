HORSHAM -- Although students are learning remotely in the Hatboro-Horsham School District, Keith Valley Middle School library staff wanted children to have access to books via curbside pickup and Project Lit, the monthly book club.
Curbside pickup reopens access to Keith Valley’s full library to students. Ebooks and audiobooks are available for instant download on a student’s device; however, there is a wider selection in the library’s printed collection and many students prefer to read from a printed book.
Students select the books online and can pick them up in Keith Valley’s main entrance at a later date. Library staff cover the books in paper with the student’s name to maintain privacy of what the student is reading and contact the child’s home to schedule a pickup date. When books are returned, they are quarantined and wiped down with disinfectant.
Keith Valley Middle School also started its chapter of Project Lit during the 2018-2019 academic year and it has been gaining popularity ever since. Project Lit is a national, grassroots literacy movement that is committed to bringing culturally relevant books from diverse authors to students.
Keith Valley’s Project Lit meets once a month to celebrate a book with discussion and themed activities and will continue virtually this year. Students, staff, parents and guardians are all welcome to join and do not have to attend the club each month.
“I encourage students to join because we read contemporary novels that are culturally relevant,” said Librarian Lisa Quinn. “Kids want to talk about big things and these books give them a way to do that.”
Many of the books have underlying themes, and have more weight and substance than other books for middle school students. The first book Project Lit will discuss this year is “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang, which delves into the hardships of immigrants.
Quinn says the books students read in Project Lit match Rudine Sims Bishop’s “mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors” theory. “Students should see themselves reflected in books, offer a window into someone else’s reality and be able to step into someone else’s world,” said Quinn.
Project Lit is currently holding meetings over Zoom. An interest meeting was held on Tuesday, September 22 and the next meeting to discuss “Front Desk” will be on October 19.
To learn more about curbside pickup or Project Lit, visit https://bit.ly/KVLibrary.