Recently I have been shocked by the amount of the drugs, alcohol, and vaping being used as a merchandise targeted to the youth. It is destroying young lives and familes especially in Abington and Cheltenham. A lot of my friends and I find it hard being alone in resisting the urge and temptation to use drugs, alcohol, vaping, etc. We want to fight the image that is portrayed in American Culture especially all of the alcohol commercials on TV. We are asking you for your support to organize a youth rally at the Keswick circle in Glenside, PA on a Saturday afternoon this coming spring. The purpose will be to demonstrate how strong and large the counter drug and alcohol drug use that is out there in our communities. Can we count on your support?
Declan Gaab
Glenside