I want to express my condolences to the families of the eight victims who were tragically taken in senseless acts of violence [March 16] in Georgia. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated, “A crime against any community is a crime against us all.”
With the majority of these victims being Asian, let us not forget anti-Asian rhetoric and violence have seen a significant increase in the past few years. The Cheltenham School District community stands with our Asian brothers and sisters and continues to rebuke acts of violence.
Taking a stand on these issues has not won me much favor with some in our community. As long as I am in Cheltenham working with children, I have a moral and ethical obligation to let our students know when acts like these occur, we must denounce them and stand together in solidarity to promote respect and love for our neighbors.
Our schools and staff will continue to be a resource for our students to process how they are feeling and promote cultural proficiency, equity, and inclusion.
We stand united in our condemnation of hate.
Dr. Wagner Marseille
Superintendent of Schools