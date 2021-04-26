Beth Sholom Congregation in Elkins Park thanks all essential workers. We are grateful to all who are going to their jobs every day who are supplying essential services and support, healthcare providers, first responders, firefighters, teachers, sanitation, safety, manufacturing, retail workers and so many more. These workers are our everyday heroes.
The Congregation has provided lunch for the Cheltenham Police Department, Jefferson Frankford Torresdale Hospital, Abington Hospital and the staff at Trader Joe’s.
The Congregation will be honoring all essential workers with a virtual concert starring the award-winning a cappella vocal band Six13 on May 23, 2021. Contact Beth Sholom Congregation for information. www.bethsholomcongregation.org.
Elliot Miller
Elkins Park