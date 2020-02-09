During the January 21 Abington School Board meeting, one of the board members made derisive comments about the Abington Police Department and the resource officers assigned to the Junior and High Schools. These comments were made with no factual information to support them. I, for one, have found the Abington PD officers to be nothing but extremely professional in their duties and take offense of the comments made. Our schools are much safer for the resource officers presence and I wouldn't have it any other way. Thank you to the Abington PD for the great job you do.
Lon Bidwell
Glenside