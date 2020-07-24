Random destruction of property, blowing up police cars, "The only good cop is a dead cop" graffitied on a courthouse, don't snitch, defunding police -- not acceptable.

Huge crowds peacefully protesting for much needed change, supporting those unjustly injured, detained and killed by bad cops, demanding improved community interaction and services -- acceptable.

Standing together with those peacefully protesting, assuring their safety and defending their rights, arresting and prosecuting lawbreakers -- acceptable.

Randomly gassing, assaulting and arresting protesters -- not acceptable.

Forget Liberal vs. Conservative, Democrat vs. Republican. We all need to stand together as human beings in order to foster social justice for all.

Steven M. Brubaker

Rockledge

