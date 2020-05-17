Living in Bucks County, I want to thank all the hospital and front line workers for their dedication during this COVID-19 situation. And specifically, as a resident of Ann’s Choice senior living community, I extend my warmest appreciation to the employees who have been working around the clock so we are safe, engaged and connected during Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order.
The Ann’s Choice administration took preventative measures very early in its response to COVID-19 by implementing social distancing and screening measures. They even began a telehealth service with physicians from our on-site medical center.
Meals, newspapers, packages and mail are delivered directly to our apartments. A complimentary concierge program also provides us with coffee, tea, snacks, toiletries and other conveniences.
We are eternally grateful for the administration and the hundreds of the Ann’s Choice staff members who provide us with peace of mind. They are true everyday heroes!
Marge Schwegel
Warminster