On the PBS Evening News Hour, Judy Woodruff interviewed Marty Baron, 66, who was retiring from the Wall Street Journal after eight years. In a note to his staff, Baron recounted "epic" stories the WSJ had written, earning Pulitzer prizes. Baron lamented hundreds of local papers that have folded due to lack of funds.
When I read that, I was ecstatic for my continuing subscriptions to The Times Chronicle, where I read about what's going on in my area. Obituaries are always fascinating. One man, Douglas J. MacMaster, Jr., of Ambler, business leader and family patriarch, died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 90 years old. What an inspiration, although I have never met him.
Elmwood Park Zoo, where I visit with my grandchildren, now sets aside "certain days" where dogs -- yes "man's best friend" -- are allowed on special days. The zoo, founded in 1924, is in Norristown. Parking is much easier than at the Philadelphia Zoo.
Your section on Black History Month was superb. Kudos to reporter Michelle N. Lynch for her detailed report on Robert S. Jefferson, distinguished former president of the NAACP of Reading. Now 81, Jefferson remembers how his third-grade teacher spoke to all the Black students in the class. She picked on them, called them names, and disciplined them more harshly than the white children. Impossible to forget, he was left with a lasting distrust for white people. He signed up for the U.S. Army and was flown to Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. for basic training. When he disembarked from the plane, he got his first taste of the Jim Crow South. Thirsty after the flight, he saw for the first time "Whites only" drinking fountains and then a "Colored Only," semi-hidden in the background. Today, Robert Jefferson gives talks. "I advise teachers not make racial statements that can affect students the rest of their lives," he says.
In these continuing months of the pandemic, writer Hugh Bleemer advises readers how to stream TV shows and movies. Very helpful. And it's good to see that our young people are caring and compassionate. They donated food to the homeless in Norristown. Philabundance is one nonprofit that distributes food to people who for one reason or another, lost their homes. It is not necessarily their fault. At one time, celebrities Halle Berry, Steve Garvey and David Letterman lived out of their cars.
We have so much to be thankful for. Certainly I am thankful I have enough money to subscribe to the Times Chronicle. Next time I will leave my carrier a bigger tip in the envelope.
Ruth Z. Deming
Willow Grove