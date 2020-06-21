Offer a solution
Columnist Lowman Henry is quick to accuse Governor Tom Wolf, and his Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine of intensifying the COVID-19 plague in nursing homes -- through the recommendation that COVID-19 positive patients be admitted to long-term housing facilities -- many of whose patients were susceptible older residents.
Henry rightly points out that the introduction of new COVID-19 patients to susceptible nursing home patients would be fertile grounds for infection, but Henry provides no clear alternative policy.While Henry complains that COVID-19 patients were settled in nursing homes, he does not explain where they originated, the columnist fails to ask why they were released this way.
Perhaps Henry would have preferred such patients be released homeless to the steets of Montgomery County.
Ben Burrows
Elkins Park
Support Tookany Trail
As a lifelong Cheltenham resident, I have frequently found myself going out of the township to seek out nature trails. Though there are some short trails within Cheltenham, I have always desired a more extensive network of trails in my neighborhood. When I saw that there was an ongoing feasibility study for a circuit trail through Cheltenham, I was ecstatic and immediately wanted to get involved in this effort. This 3.4-mile trail down the heart of the Tookany Creek could add another beautiful natural landmark to our community. I recognized that this trail could raise the health of our communities, our overall environmental consciousness, and provide a safe, emission-free transit option for people within our district.
As a result of the COVID-19 response, people are making fewer car trips and instead turning to walking and cycling as an alternative to get outside. For the first time in my lifetime, there is a nationwide bike shortage due to increased bike usage. I don’t want to downplay the tragedy and human toll of COVID-19 as we are all suffering in our own way. However, I hope that one of the epiphanies of this crisis is that we can reimagine how we move around our communities.
Under the sponsorship of the Tookany-Tacony Frankford Watershed Partnership and the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Campbell Thomas & Co. (a local architecture firm) is working on a study to identify possible upgrades to the existing trail and construction of new a trail alongside the Tookany Creek. This study is primarily focused on the connection between Cheltenham Avenue and High School Road. However, the trail construction would consider future links with the Tacony Creek Trail, Frankford Creek Greenway, and routes into Glenside and the Cresheim Trail in Springfield Township.
As with all community projects, public involvement and input is essential to both the implementation and long-term viability of these endeavors. We have held public meetings at which citizens have asked questions and shared ideas with a committee of project stakeholders. We want citizen input to make this project as reflective of the needs and diversity of our community as possible. We encourage all citizens to give their input on this project in order to best represent the concerns and recommendations of community members. If you are interested in learning more about the Tookany Creek Trail study, be sure to check out this article and fill out this survey on TTF’s website. Also keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming public meeting to discuss the trail.
Emmett Deitcher
Cheltenham High School Class of 2017
End gerrymandering
We need a fundamental change in Pennsylvania: an end to gerrymandering in our state legislature. We must fix the system so that voters select their representatives in Harrisburg, not the other way around.
FairDistrictsPA is urging the passage of four bills in the state legislature -- HB 22, HB 23, SB 1022 and SB 1023 -- to create an independent redistricting commission and take a giant step toward slaying the gerrymander. These bills have more co-sponsors than any others in the past two sessions, and there is massive public support in our Commonwealth for reform on this issue. Yet the bills have not been brought up for a vote, simply because each party is sure that it will win majorities in the next election and therefore control the redistricting process.
The state House of Representatives has shown remarkable speed in voting on many bills during the current crisis, including bills without clear public support or chance of passage – not a good use of their time or our tax dollars. It's time for them to get serious and put redistricting reform to a vote – now, before the current session ends. Please call your state Senator and Representative and urge action, and visit fairdistrictspa.com to learn what more you can do right now.
Mary Felley
Abington
Learn about statue
Dear Little Person:
You may feel brave and powerful today as you deface me. But I am just a stone statue created to honor the memory of a great man, Matthias Baldwin. He was a person of his time who stood up almost alone to the cruelty of slavery and spent his own money to educate black children in the City of Philadelphia.
Your lack of knowledge as to what he truly represented may not be your fault. Your ignorance reflects the brokenness of the educational system of your time that denigrates those who came before and built the paths of freedom and opportunity for the most in need.
The man I represent did more in one day for the cause for racial justice than you have done in your entire young life. But there is still time for you to apologize, make amends and do something positive that can actually help others.
Go educate yourself and then you will appreciate what your fellow citizens have sacrificed over the centuries to make ours a more justice society. Then maybe…just maybe you can do some good in the world before your time is ended. If you do, I pray that, if a statue is created in your honor and memory, some future ignorant person does not try to destroy it.
The Statue of Matthias Baldwin
Ross Shriftman
Horsham