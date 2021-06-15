JENKINTOWN -- A public relations specialist with a local firm is a contestant on Jeopardy! airing Thursday, June 17.
Emily White brings a wide variety of experiences and skills to her role as a Public Relations Specialist with the Communication Solutions Group. Her communication career has included online writing and copy editing, and creating and producing feature stories for radio broadcast.
Originally hailing from America’s heartland, she graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in communication. Emily has a passion for engaging storytelling that delves into the most important social issues and events of today, according to her company bio.
The segment in which she competes is being aired at 7 p.m.