In a year that needed a little extra love and positivity, the PTO at McKinley Elementary School and PTA at Copper Beech Elementary School have been working hard to organize monthly food drives to benefit local nonprofit, the Inter-Faith Food Cupboard.
In April and May, however, the two schools decided to initiate a new contest called the Principal’s Food Drive Challenge in which students competed to see which school could donate the most food to the organization. To add a level of excitement to the competition, the school principals, Dr. Marie Kim (McKinley) and Ms. Fatima Rogers (Copper Beech) agreed to an ice bucket challenge where the principal of the school with the fewest donations would have a bucket of ice-cold water dumped on their head.
The Inter-Faith Food Cupboard weighed all the collected donations at the end, and combined, the two buildings collected 3,797 pounds of food, with McKinley Elementary School donating the most at 1,929 pounds! The announcement of who was the “losing” school -- with still an impressive 1,869 pounds donated–was withheld until the day of the ice bucket challenge, when Ms. Rogers ultimately had the ice bucket dumped on her head on the steps of the Administration Building. The video of the ice bucket challenge was played at both schools the following day to unveil the winner to the students.