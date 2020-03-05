Rep. Thomas Murt (R-Montgomery) announced that the Friends of Boileau has been awarded a grant for $20,000 by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“This is a worthy project that will preserve a local landmark and historic treasure,” Murt said. “I want to thank the DCNR for helping the Friends of Boileau do their important work.”
The Friends of Boileau is a nonprofit organization committed to the preservation of the Colonial-era Farmstead in Farmstead Park in Upper Moreland Township. The funds will be used to stabilize and restore the farmhouse with the installation of a heating/dehumidification system.
William Penn deeded ownership of the property in the 1680s to Dr. Nicholas More. Since then, the farmstead was passed through three other family dynasties spanning over three centuries of American history, including the Reidenbach Family, the Kimble Family and the Malloy Family.