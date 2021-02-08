ABINGTON -- Abington Township Public Library is pleased to welcome Liz Fitzgerald as its new executive director, effective February 1.
Ms. Fitzgerald was most recently the director of the Free Library of Philadelphia's Culinary Literacy Center, the first of its kind in a library in the United States, and the Languages and Learning Center — a center dedicated to supporting adult literacy students and English learners. Ms. Fitzgerald was spearheading the Free Library’s initiatives around workforce development and digital literacy and access.
Ms. Fitzgerald started with the Free Library in 2008, working in the Catalog Department and as a branch manager and children's librarian in West Philadelphia, before opening the Culinary Literacy Center in 2014. Prior to joining the Free Library, Ms. Fitzgerald served as a teen services librarian at the Ocean County Library in New Jersey. She has her Masters of Library and Information Science from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University in Maryland.
In 2016, Ms. Fitzgerald was named a Mover & Shaker by Library Journal. She regularly presents at conferences, including the 2016 International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions Satellite Conference, the 2017 NextLibrary Conference in Aarhus, Denmark, and IgnitePhilly 20; she was also a guest lecturer at the University of California Berkeley.
For her breadth of experience, professional achievements and visionary approach to library services, Abington Township Public Library is excited to welcome Ms. Fitzgerald to our community and looks forward to her successful tenure as executive director. Ms. Fitzgerald shares, “I’m thrilled to join the Abington Township Public Library. I look forward to being a member of Abington’s vibrant and engaged community while serving alongside a dedicated Library team.”