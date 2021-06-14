HATBORO -- “There’s no place like Pennypack” is featured on the yellow brick road in Pennypack Elementary School’s halls for a good reason. The school was beloved by all and it is hard to say goodbye.
The Pennypack building at 130 Spring Avenue was in need of major upgrades including a roof replacement, a new boiler, food-prep equipment and electrical system. With the completion of two state-of-the-art elementary schools, Hallowell Elementary School and Crooked Billet Elementary School, Pennypack students moved to other schools in the district.
The school's closing was marked by an open house on Saturday, June 12, where former students and community members walked through the halls, looked at memorabilia in the library and took photos.