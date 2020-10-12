HORSHAM — Pennypack Farm’s biggest fundraiser of the year, "Localicious," will recognize essential workers for their dedication and hard work during a live Zoom event, in lieu of the annual gala and dinner. This year’s Localicious is hosted by Mike McGrath, host of Public Broadcasting’s TV and radio show and podcast “You Bet Your Garden," and will feature a vodkainfusion demo from Kiki Vodka along with testimonials from CSA members and volunteers.
In the days leading up to the event, patrons can bid on silent auction items through Facebook, which will include a variety of items donated from local businesses.
Localicious is a major part of annual fundraising efforts and helps to deliver on the mission to feed the community organically grown food, preserve open space while nourishing the soil and building biodiversity, educate and support a new generation of organic farmers and provide an onfarm experience that improves the quality of life in the suburban neighborhood. In 2019, the Farm donated over 13,000 pounds of fresh vegetables to four food cupboards in Montgomery County, which was a 25% increase from the year prior.
“This event is special for us, not only because of the funds we’ll raise to help feed the community during COVID19, but because it brings the entire organization together to celebrate the Farm and all the hard work we put in all year long” said Julie McCabe, executive director of Pennypack Farm.
The 10th Annual Localicious will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Guests can register to attend at no cost at pennypackfarm.org. The first 75 people who donate $25 or more will receive a limited-edition tote bag.
Pennypack Farm & Education Center is committed to making local sustainable agriculture an important part of our community through farming, education, and community events. Guided by our mission and core values, our organization works with children, families, community groups, environmental and educational institutions to encourage awareness, and the creation of sustainable local food systems by offering educational programs and a community supported agriculture demonstration project.