On May 18, 2020 at approximately 11 pm, Howard Seth Jacobson, 47, of the 2500 block of Welsh Road, Philadelphia, was arrested by Philadelphia Police on a warrant issued by Abington Township Police Department, for burglary and related charges.
Jacobson was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Afton Street, in the Burholme section of Philadelphia, after leading police on a nearly 90-minute long car chase.
Jacobson is believed to be the lone actor in over 15 commercial burglaries that occurred over the last few weeks in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties, including 3 in Abington Township. Most of these break-ins happened during the overnight hours, and a window or glass door was broken to gain entry into the business. Jacobson is being held in Montgomery County.