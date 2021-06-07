navyphoto

Lt. Arielle Shoap-Hall, Cheltenham, verifies a clear range from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a live fire exercise during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, June 1. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. 

 U.S. Navy photo by Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard
