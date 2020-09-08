ABINGTON
POSSESSION -- Kristopher Nieves, 25, of Lee Street, Philadelphia, was charged July 1 with a controlled substance, drug device and cosmetic act and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Runner Street.
SIMPLE ASSAULT -- Ryan Santee, 36, of Bennington Street, Philadelphia, was charged July 4 with simple assault, criminal mischief by fire, making terroristic threats, theft of unlawful taking, and recklessly endangering another person in the 1800 block of Brentwood Road.
TERRORISTIC THREATS -- Dzmitry Heldyieu, 40, of Highland Avenue, Jenkintown, was charged July 5 with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
POSSESSION -- Noel Dickenson, 22, of Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged July 2 with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, as well as manufacturing, delivering and possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance at the intersection of Township Line and Meetinghouse roads.
SIMPLE ASSAULT -- Ibrahim Meky, 40, of Lamott Avenue, Abington, was charged July 1 with simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person in the 2800 block of Lamott Avenue.