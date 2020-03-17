Abington
THEFT — Nashyah Barnes, 25, of Langhorne, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property for an incident dating back to Oct. 2 at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Huntingdon Valley, police said.
ASSAULT — Samir A. Harris, 20, of Pitt Road, Cheltenham; and Jasmine Fluellen, 18, of Edgehill Road, Abington, were charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with a Dec. 3 incident at the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Shanice T. Brooks-Smith, 27, and Niya D. Smith, 26, both of Arlington Street, Philadelphia, were charged March 5 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Primark in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Joseph Brown, 64, of 73rd Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged March 5 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Devon Trow, 39, of Whitpain Hills, Blue Bell, was charged with retail theft and access device fraud in connection with incidents Oct. 27 and a Jan. 7 at Rite Aid in Roslyn, police said.
STOLEN PROPERTY — Jamir M. Brown, 21, of Higbee Street, Philadelphia, was charged March 6 with receiving stolen property and a red-light violation in the 1000 block of Easton Road, police said.
LOITERING — Stephen Gubenski, 60, of Lardner Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 18 with loitering and prowling at night and theft from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Leopard Road, Jenkintown, police said.
ASSAULT — John A. Schultz, 28, of Summit Avenue, Willow Grove, was charged March 9 with simple assault and harassment in the 1600 block of Summit Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Natasha A. Cornelio, 33, of North 8th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Primark in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
POSSESSION — Anthony Dennis, 21, of Prospect Avenue, Willow Grove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia after being stopped Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of Fairview Avenue, police said.
POSSESSION — Eboni Williams, 37, of West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Jan. 10 stop at Easton Road and Keswick Avenue, police said.
POSSESSION — Dante Howard, 23, of Penn Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 14 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, speeding and windshield obstruction following a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Hills Avenue, police said.
POSSESSION — Savauhn Jones, 23, of Cedar Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without inspection following a Feb. 19 stop at North Hills and Walnut avenues, police said.
Cheltenham
THEFT — A resident reported March 9 that a friend stole $2,500 from her bank account, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported March 9 a fraudulent charge of $1,135.40 was made on the victim’s bank debit card at a Sam’s Club, police said.
AUTO STOLEN — A vehicle was reported stolen between 6 and 7 a.m. March 10 from the unit block of Tookany Parkway, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A thin, black male, about 30 years old, with short black hair, wearing a navy-blue sweatshirt and carrying a Save A Lot bag stole items from Walgreens, 2727 Cheltenham Ave., at 2:43 p.m. March 10, police said.
THREATS — Marquette Williams, 35, of Philadelphia, was charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment, disruption of a train and threatening to commit a crime at 7:09 a.m. March 11 at the Jenkintown Train Station, 95 West Avenue, after allegedly threatening a male and female on the train, police said.
THEFT — An Apple pen valued at $129 was reported stolen at 4:20 p.m. March 11 at the Towers of Wyncote in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Mark Kent, 42, of the 1900 block of 65th avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft at 6:01 p.m. March 11 after taking $314 worth of goods from Old Navy, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male wearing all black clothing took vitamins and drugs valued at $246 from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 5:20 p.m. March 12 and fled in a silver sedan last seen southbound toward Washington Lane, police said.
VANDALISM — An unknown person in a beige vehicle threw a bottle at a victim’s car window, damaging it, at 5:28 p.m. arch 12 at Tookany creek Parkway and Central Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male wearing all black clothing stole soap and deodorants from Walgreens, 2727 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 6:05 p.m. March 12, police said.
THEFT — A resident of the 7600 block of Massey Way reported March 12 that Amazon packages with a total value of $80 were stolen on two separate dales from the front porch of the home, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported March 13 fraudulently charges twice to the victim’s credit card, police said.
THEFT — A resident of the Towers at Wyncote in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike reported March 13 that $9,000 cash and jewelry valued at $700 had been stolen between March 1 and 13, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported March 14 that a check had been altered and cashed, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported March 14 purchasing a phone online with a prepaid debit card, but after the money was withdrawn the victim never received the phone, police said.
THEFT — A resident reported a Lyft driver said she would return the victim’s cellphone that had been left in the vehicle, but never did, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Acie Moore, 53, of the 400 block of East Rockland Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $391.71 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 1:58 p.m. March 14, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Victor Robinson, 43, of the 1200 block of Hillton Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $446.25 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 3:34 p.m. March 14, police said.