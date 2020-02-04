Abington
DUI — Jabria Brunson, 23, of East Pastorius Street, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and a lighting violation following a Jan. 22 vehicle stop at Easton Road and Tyson Avenue, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Dimitro Pakulyak, 23, of Napfle Street, Philadelphia, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct Jan. 25 at Wawa in Jenkintown, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Karimah Choice, 40, of North Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 28 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Target, police said.
Cheltenham
THEFT — A vehicle in the 7200 block of Oak Avenue was entered and $20 taken from it overnight Jan. 26, police said.
THEFT — An Apple iMac was stolen between September 2019 and Jan. 27 from the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in the 1200 block of Church Road, police said.
THEFT — A black and navy Louis Vuitton wallet containing $300, identification and a bank card was reported stolen at 12:33 a.m. Jan. 28 from the jacket of a victim playing basketball at the Towers at Wyncote gym, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Three people took an unknown number of goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 8:32 a.m. Jan. 28 and fled in a gray Ford with a possible Florida registration, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A beige 2011 GMC Yukon, PA tag 00SHARK, was reported stolen at 8:34 a.m. Jan. 29 from the 7400 block of Elizabeth Road police said.
THEFT — A vehicle in the 7400 block of Normandy Lane was found entered at 1:28 p.m. Jan. 29 and $10 worth of change was taken, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A female stole multiple items, valued at $400.69, from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 29 and left in a silver Chrysler sedan at a high rate of speed, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported receiving a fraudulent call from someone stating her Social Security number was used in a murder and drug ring and the only way to fix it was to send $500 in gift cards, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a gray hat, black jacket and light blue jeans, stole $147 worth of merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory, 2471 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 8:37 p.m. Jan. 29, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 30 receiving a fraudulent call from someone claiming to work for PECO asking for a credit card number and offering a $1,000 rebate, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A thin, black male, late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hat and black pants, stole three jackets, valued at $180, from Burlington Coat Factory, 2471 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 9:49 p.m. Jan. 30 and fled, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESSS — Peter Bolden, 42, of the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, is being cited for public drunkenness following an altercation with another male at 10:26 p.m. Jan. 30 at Blue Comet, 106 S. Easton Road, police said.
AUTO THEFT — Enterprise Rental, 1627 W. Cheltenham Ave., reported Jan. 31 that a gray 2019 Dodge Ram, PA tag ZNP5118, had not been returned, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 31 that after scanning a check for $300 for a computer to be fixed remotely, the victim’s credit card and bank information were compromised, police said.
THEFT — A resident reported a male accompanied by a female met the victim at 1000 S. Easton Road to purchase a Moncler sweat suit via Offer Up app, and after the person went to his vehicle to try on the suit, he requested change for a $100 bill, police said. The victim gave the male five $20s and the male went back to his vehicle as if to get money for payment and fled toward Philadelphia, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Two males, about 40 to 50 years old, took a 5-gallon drum of paint and a paint brush, valued at $139.78, returned the merchandise and when confronted by loss prevention fled in a white Dodge pickup truck at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 1, police said.
BURGLARY — A 15-inch MacBook Pro was stolen from a residence in the 7300 block of Sharpless Road between 3 p.m. Jan. 31 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, police said.
ASSAULT — Derek Deloatch, 25, of the 7900 block of Provident Road, Philadelphia, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a disturbance at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 1 at a residence in the 2100 block of North John Russell Circle, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 2 the victim’s identity was stolen and used to run up a $1,168.87 cable bill, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Posquale Dudley, 24, of the 200 block of Lardner Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft after taking $59 in goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 11:48 a.m. Feb. 2, police said.