Abington
FORGERY — Rasheyanna Fulton, 22, of Philadelphia; and Emini D. Vance, 22, of Wilmington, Del., were arrested Feb. 11 and charged with forgery, possession of an instrument of crime and attempted theft, online court records show. They were arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
RETAIL THEFT — Priscilla Onyeizu, 34, of Willow Grove, was charged Feb. 10 with retail theft and receiving stolen property, according to online court records.
ID THEFT — Ayanna D. Hales, 23, of Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 15 with receiving stolen property, identity theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle violations, online court records show.
RETAIL THEFT — Natasha A. Cornelio, 33, of Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 12 with retail theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and conspiracy, online court records show.
Cheltenham
TRESPASSING — Mark Jardel, 56, of Port Norris, N.J., was charged with defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at night and criminal mischief, after police responded to a call at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 7800 block of Tookany Creek Parkway, where he was banging on windows, breaking one, police said.
FRAUD — A fraudulent email was reported Feb. 10 sent to members of the Kol Ami congregation, 8201 High School Road, impersonating he rabbi, police said. The synagogue administrator emailed the congregation and advised them not to respond to the email, police said.
THEFT — Five aluminum forks, a can opener, a diamond necklace, $65, a diamond bracelet and diamond ring, valued at a total of $8,000, were reported stolen from a unit at the Towers at Wyncote in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike, at 2:12 p.m. Feb. 10, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Feb. 10 receiving a letter from a collection agency regarding a fraudulent unpaid bill of $777.53 for electric, police said.
AUTO THEFT — Mamadou Sidibe, 22, of the 5600 block of Walnut Street, Philadelphia, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, registration required and related vehicle violations, after a black 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Philadelphia Jan. 26 was recovered at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 10 at Montgomery and Union avenues, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Two males stole Tide laundry detergent products from Rite Aid, 1401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 10 and fled on foot, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A blue 2004 Toyota Highlander, PA tag JGN 9968; and a gray 2010 Nissan Murano, PA tag KZB 2682, were reported stolen at 5:24 a.m. Feb. 11 from the driveway of a home in the unit block of Hilldale Road, police said. The victim believed the key fob for the Nissan and a spare key for the Toyota were inside the Murano, police said.
AUTOS ENTERED — Two vehicles in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Road and one in the 7800 block of Berwyn Road were entered overnight Feb. 10 and ransacked, police said.
WARRANT — Shakur Robinson, 22, of the 100 block of East Albanus Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a West Goshen warrant during a traffic stop at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ogontz Avenue and Shoppers Lane, police said.
ASSAULT — Cordell King, 18, of the 8300 block of Linwood Road, Philadelphia, was charged with simple assault, retail theft, receiving stolen property and harassment Feb. 11, after he pushed a loss prevention officer into the window at Marshall’s, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 3:35 p.m. while attempting to flee a retail theft, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported wiring $78,368.33 to a fraudulent bank account Feb. 11 as instructed by whom they thought was their loan officer, police said.
THEFT — An unlocked vehicle was entered overnight Feb. 11 in the 400 block of Valley Road, police said.
VANDALISM — A vehicle was driven across a lawn at a property in the 7400 block of 4th Avenue at 7:40 a.m. Feb. 12, police said.
THEFT — Items were reported stolen from a package in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 12, police said.
FORGERY — A resident reported Feb. 13 that an unknown person changed the amount of a check from $129.96 to $929.90 and cashed it at an unknown BB&T bank, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Kevin Trawick, 51, of the 2500 block of North Newkirk Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft Feb. 13 after taking $462 worth of items from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 1:36 p.m., police said.
THEFT — Tools were stolen from a vehicle found with the passenger side window smashed out at 5:41 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 7400 block of 4th Avenue, police said.
THEFT — A bottle of wine and change, valued at $25, were reported stolen Feb. 14 from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Valley Road overnight Feb. 10, police said.
COUNTERFEIT — A counterfeit $10 bill was reported passed at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 15 at Chick-fil-A, 2421 Cheltenham Ave., police said.
THEFT — The driver’s side rear window was found broken out on a vehicle in the unit block of Church Road at 2:54 p.m. Feb. 15, police said. The rear passenger window of another vehicle on the same block was broken out and an iPhone 8 was taken, police said.
ROBBERY — Three males in their early 20s accosted a person after the victim got off a bus at Oak Lane and Brookfield roads at 4:38 p.m. Feb. 15 and stole his cellphone, wallet with cash, Nike sneakers and air pods, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Vaughn A. Moore, 41, of no known address, was charged with retail theft after taking electronic and clothing items from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 9:42 p.m. Feb. 15, police said.
ASSAULT — Michael Pritt, 33, of the 7000 block of North Broad Street, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment Feb 16 after officers responded to a call at 2:33 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue, where a witness reported observing a male slam a female against a wall, police said. The victim had visible facial injuries, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole a pack of cigarettes valued at $8.80 from XO Smoke, 1000 S. Easton Road, at 11:26 a.m. Feb. 16, police said.