Abington
DUI — Fred Buffaloe, 42, of Beaumont Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and a minimum speed violation following a Jan. 1 traffic stop in the 2500 block of Jenkintown Road, police said.
DUI — Edie Quinn, 18, of Manor Place, Oreland, was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, possession of alcohol by a minor and a lane violation following a Jan. 5 traffic stop at Hamilton and Summit avenues, police said.
FORGERY — Montasia Najah Burke, 22, of North Woodstock, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 20 with forgery, theft by deception, possession of an instrument of crime and disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Old York Road, police said.
WEAPON CHARGE — Dante Miller, 36, of Williams Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 13 with carrying a firearm without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle after being stopped Jan. 13 in the 1600 block of The Fairway, police said.
LICENSE PLATE — Nasareth Rodas Diaz, 25, of East County Line Road, Hatboro, was charged with altered forged, counterfeit document and plates, and driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop Jan. 22 at Old York and Keith roads, police said.
ASSAULT — Mark J. Downey, 47, of Herbert Road, Meadowbrook, was charged Feb. 2 with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, harassment, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of children following an incident in the 1200 block of Herbert, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Josiah Joseph, 18, of West Albert Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 3 with retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
Cheltenham
ID THEFT — A resident reported Feb. 3 that $822 worth of merchandise was fraudulently ordered using the victim’s Sam’s Club account, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 3 the victim’s credit card was fraudulently used at Sunoco, 300 S. Easton Road, police said.
FRAUD — A victim reported at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 3 that a male claiming to be from the IRS told the victim she owed $4,000 and had to get Target gift cards, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 3 receiving a call from a male claiming to work for the Social Security Administration stating the victim’s Social Security card was compromised and he needed the victim’s personal information, police said.
THEFT — A package with contents valued at $998 was reported stolen from the porch of a home in the unit block of Old Cedarbrook Road at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 3, police said.
WARRANT — Miguel Vazquez, 32, of the 1100 block of Anchor Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 on an outstanding warrant for retail theft while he was at District Court, 117 York Road, on a separate retail theft charge, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Rasheem Shabazz, 42, of the 6100 block of North 17th Street, Philadelphia. was charged with retail theft after taking $202.65 in goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 1:23 p.m. Feb. 4, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, wearing a green sweat suit, took about $200 worth of merchandise from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 4, police said.
THEFT — A resident of the 7300 block of Asbury Avenue reported at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 4 that the victim’s clothes were stolen out of a washing machine, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 4 receiving a text from someone claiming to be from PECO threatening to cut the electricity unless the victim paid money, but the victim called the number provided and realized it was a scam, police said.
WARRANT — Shiree Love, 46, of multiple addresses, was taken into custody on two active warrants by Montgomery County at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 5 when officers responded to Shop Rite, 2471 Cheltenham Ave., for a retail theft, police said.
VANDALISM — A window at a business in the mall at 2401 Cheltenham Ave. was broken with a rock at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 5, but no entry was gained, police said.
ASSAULT — A school bus driver for Cheltenham Transportation reported at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 5 that while dropping off a student at Elkins Park Elementary, 8149 New Second Street, a juvenile struck him in the back of the head with a closed fist and exited the bus, and the driver complained of pain and headaches, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole two bottles of alcohol valued at $78 from Fine Wine & Spirits, 123 S. Easton Road, at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 5, police said.
WARRANT — Avina Smith, 29, of the unit block of Evergreen Avenue, Cheltenham, was taken into custody at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 5 at her home on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear, police said.
THEFT — A wallet reportedly left in a shopping cart at 1000 S. Easton Road was turned in at 6:24 p.m. Feb. 5, but was missing the victim’s Social Security and Keystone medical cards, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 6 that after losing his cellphone and receiving a replacement, he was notified by his bank that his cash app was used to make three fraudulent purchases, police said.
WARRANT — Douglas McCartney, 47, of Bensalem, Pa., was taken into custody in the 100 block of Ashen Road at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 6 on a warrant for a parole violation, police said.
BURGLARIES — Two units at the Towers at Wyncote, 8470 Limekiln Pike, were found broken into at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 6, police said. Sneakers valued at $4,000 were taken from one unlocked apartment and computers and sneakers valued at $4,900 were taken from a second unlocked apartment, police said.
THEFT — An iPhone 10 was reported stolen at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 7 from So Five Soccer, 45 E. Township Line Road, police said.
VANDALISM — The rear passenger side tire of a vehicle in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike was found slashed at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 7, police said.
WARRANT — Calvin Cheeze, 19, of the 200 block of Ryers Avenue, Cheltenham, was taken to custody at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 7 on an outstanding warrant, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:13 p.m. Feb.7 from the Towers at Wyncote, 8460 Limeilin Pike, police said.
BURGLARY — Officers were dispatched at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 7 to the 900 block of Valley Road for a door that was kicked open, but nothing appeared to have been taken, police said.
THEFT — A silver iPad with a black outer case was reported missing at 2:36 p.m. Feb. 8 from the 2000 block of North John Russell Circle, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Feb. 8 that an unknown person changed his health insurance, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A heavyset, black female with a light complexion, age 20 to 30, 5 feet 7 inches, with long black hair, wearing a blue jean jacket and dark green cargo pants, attempted to steal $600 worth of goods from Snipes Sneakers, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 8 and fled in a gray Dodge Journey, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Quetsy Espada, 28, of the 3800 block of Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $272 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 8, police said.
VANDALISM — A resident of the 7400 block of Overhill Road reported at 7:04 a.m. Feb. 9 that his home, an Airbnb, was vandalized by a group of young males, police said.
THEFT — A female, age 15 to 18, reportedly took $165 from a wallet at Golden Corral, 3001 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 4:51 p.m. Feb. 9, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Tracee Dodd, 53, of the 900 block of East Gorgas Lane, Philadelphia., was charged with retail theft, after taking items at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 18 from Aldi, 8200 Ogontz Ave., police said.
DRUG CHARGES — Zane Berry, 27, of the 400 block of Mininger Road, Souderton; and Angela Passarella, 49, of the 100 block of Main Street, Harleysville, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, after officers responded to a report of a male acting erratically and appearing to be on drugs at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 2400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Two Philadelphia females, ages 14 and 16, were cited for retail theft at 5:04 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hair Buzz, 2471 W. Cheltenham Ave., police said. The 16-year-old was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant charging her with robbery and turned over to Philadelphia police, police said.
DRUG CHARGES — Cheltenham residents Gary Butler, 21, of the 200 block of Parkview Road, Elkins Park; Calvin Cheeze, 19, of the 2100 block of Ryers Avenue; Kevon Norris, 18, of the 200 block of Central Avenue; and Alexander Sutton, 18, of the unit block of Llanfair Road, were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children, after officers brought home a 4-year-old who had wandered off from Norris’ home at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 31 and found a bag of marijuana, paraphernalia and tiny bags filled with marijuana strewn about the living room of the apartment, police said.
Jenkintown
BURGLARY — Scott J. Daly, 39, of the 400 block of Linden Street, Jenkintown, was charged Feb. 10 with attempted burglary, loitering and prowling at night, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and stalking, after officers responded to a report at 2:10 a.m. that a male dressed in black was banging on doors with a hammer and trying to gain access to apartments in the 400 block of Linden, police said.