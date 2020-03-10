Abington
RETAIL THEFT — Marlene A. Smythe, 55, of Michener Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 26 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Barbara McCutchen, 59, of Paul Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 27 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Primark in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Shanya Lovett, 27, of Samson Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 28 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Primark in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Abdurasul Mukhamedjanov, 42, of Trevose, was charged Feb. 29 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
ASSAULT — Thomas S. Camano Jr., 51, of Dixon Lane, Jenkintown, was charged March 1 with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats in the 1200 block of Dixon Lane, police said.
Cheltenham
THEFT — A spare key was reported stolen at 9:19 a.m. March 2 from an unlocked vehicle in the 7400 block of Normandy Lane, police said.
THEFT — A license plate, PA tag JZW-5811, was reported stolen at 11:55 a.m. March 2 from a vehicle in the 900 block of Valley Road, police said.
BURGLARY — Two sets of keys and a green VW Passat with no tag were taken during a burglary discovered at 12:17 p.m. March 2 at Frank Taikan Auto, 239 S. Easton Road, police said.
TAG STOLEN — A PA license plate, KTN-7760, was reported stolen at 1:36 p.m. March 2 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Crest Avenue and replaced with a tag stolen out of Philadelphia, police said.
VANDALISM — A vehicle parked at Rite Aid, 1401 W. Cheltenham Ave., was found keyed at 3 p.m. March 2, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported the dollar amount was changed on a check the victim wrote and was cashed by an unknown person, police said.
ASSAULT — A juvenile was punched in the face by an unknown person at 7:42 p.m. March 2 in the 7700 block of Wagner Way, police said.
BURGLARY — A jacket was reported stolen at 8 p.m. March 2 during a burglary of an apartment in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike, police said.
THEFT — A green 1990 Honda Accord, PA tag KXT-9307, was reported stolen at 8:31 a.m. March 3 from the 300 block of West Laurel Avenue, police said.
THEFT — Change was taken from three unlocked vehicles in the 7400 block of Rowland Avenue entered overnight March 2, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A 16-year-old Philadelphia male was cited for retail theft after taking items at 11:15 a.m. March 3 at Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, police said.
ASSAULT — A woman reported at 4:54 p.m. March 3 that a male driver of a PT Cruiser threw something at her vehicle at Cheltenham Avenue and Oak Lane Road, causing a dent to the passenger side, police said. The male then showed up in the parking lot of KJ Smoke Shop and threw an Allen wrench set at the victim, striking her in the head, police said.
THEFT — Tools valued at $5,000 were reported stolen at 7 p.m. March 3 from the garage of a home in the 8100 block of Cedar Road, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported March 4 receiving a fraudulent call from a Social Security imposter advising the victim she is being monitored, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Three females concealed several bags of hair, valued at $200, from Hair Town, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., at 2:14 p.m. March 4, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A female was seen on video taking merchandise from Rite Aid, 1401 Cheltenham Ave., at 7:13 p.m. March 4, police said.
WARRANT — Augustus Xibos, 38, of the 400 block of West Glenside Avenue, was taken into custody at 9:36 p.m. March 4 at his home on a Horsham police warrant for failure to appear, police said.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY — A resident of the unit block of Evergreen Avenue reported at 3:45 a.m. March 5 that a male attempted to break in through the front door, police said.
ID THEFT — The leasing office at Lynnewood Gardens reported March 5 that an applicant provided a false Social Security number online, police said.
THEFT — A vehicle parked at the Medical Arts Building, 50 E. Township Line Road, was found at 12:58 p.m. March 5 with the catalytic converter missing, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported March 6 that multiple loans were taken out using the victim’s personal information, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, age 20 to 30, wearing a dark blue, hooded sweatshirt, blue or gray jeans, and walking with a noticeable limp, took a $110 Vicks Vapor product from Walgreens, 2727 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 12:23 p.m. March 6, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, age 20 to 30, wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers, stole $130.25 worth of baby formula at 2:10 p.m. March 6 from Rite Aid, 1401 Cheltenham Ave., and left in a gold Chevy Equinox westbound on Cheltenham, police said.
THEFT — A resident of the 2000 block of North John Russell Circle reported at 4 p.m. March 6 that clothes were stolen from a washing machine between 8 and 9 p.m. March 5, police said.
THEFT — Kristopher Heard, 33, of the 1400 block of North 7th Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft after taking $56.44 in goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 6:42 p.m. March 6, police said.
THEFT — A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 7800 block of Old York Road between 10 p.m. March 6 and 7:45 a.m. March 7, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported March 7 that an unauthorized purchase of $266.80 was made at Home Depot on the victim’s debit card, police said.
THEFT — A package with $183.59 in goods inside was reported stolen March 7 from the 2100 block of South John Russell Circle, police said.
BURGLARY — A gaming system was taken from a residence in the 500 block of Arbor Road during a burglary reported at 6:28 p.m. March 7, police said. Entry was made through an unlocked window, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Cyril Woodland, 58, of the 1800 block of West Ontario Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $149 in goods from Marshalls, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., At 7:16 p.m. March 7, police said. He was also taken into custody on a warrant, police said.
WARRANT — Blair Rucker, 42, of the 3900 block of Darian Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant charging him with a probation violation for an assault, during a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. March 8 at Ogontz Avenue and Shoppers Lane, police said.
Jenkintown
AUTO THEFT — A 2002 BMW left unlocked, with the vehicle running, by a pizza delivery person was stolen at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 27 from the 100 block of West Avenue, police said. The vehicle contained a wallet with cash and credit cards and a black and silver Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun for which the victim had a license to carry, police said.