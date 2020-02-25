Abington
FORGERY — Niairra C. Justice, 24, of North 21st Street, Philadelphia, was charged with forgery and theft by deception Feb. 4 in connection with an incident at the Freedom Credit Union in Abington, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Abdul M. Freeman, 21, of Easton Road, Roslyn, was charged Feb. 6 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
ROBBERY — Jermaine Leach, 27, of North Reese Street, Philadelphia, was charged with robbery, retail theft and receiving stolen property Feb. 6 at Target, police said.
ASSAULT — Miles Garrett, 19, of Keswick Avenue, Glenside, was charged Feb. 8 with simple assault and harassment in the 200 block of Keswick Avenue, police said.
DUI — Bryan S. Mumma, 44, of Hilldale Road, Glenside, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop Dec. 16 in the 700 block of Edgehill Road, police said.
DUI — Amelia K. Bradt, 34, of Placid Street, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and a lane violation following a traffic stop Jan. 27 at Woodland and White Owl roads, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jaquetta Bey, 28, of North 8th Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 8 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Target, police said.
THREATS — James Mashura, 58, of Kindred Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 9 with terroristic threats at Abington-Jefferson Hospital, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Natasha M. Flores Lopez, 21, of Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 12 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Primark in the Willow Grove Park Mall, police said.
POSSESSION — Jean Sahou, 27, of Old York Road, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia and a lighting violation, following a Jan. 24 traffic stop at Old York Road and Butler Avenue, police said.
FALSE ID — Pharaoh A. McNeill, 29, of St. Paul Street, Philadelphia, was charged with false ID to law enforcement, possession of controlled substances, driving without a license, and turning, windshield and inspection violations following a Feb. 1 traffic stop at Old York and Canterbury roads, police said.
POSSESSION — Doraliz Cruz, 29, of North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, was charged Feb. 1 with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Susquehanna Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Steven Robinson, 36, of Audubon, N.J., was charged Feb. 3 with retail theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Michael C. Souvigney, 32, of Marlborough Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 22 at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
POSSESSION — Jessica L. Warner, 29, of Greenacres Road, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 23 with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Fox Chase Road, police said.
COUNTERFEIT — Marquis J. Roberts, 30, of North Uber Street, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 8 with altered, forged, counterfeit plates, fraudulent use of registration plates, driving with a suspended license, no inspection and no insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle during a traffic stop at Fitzwatertown and Woodland roads, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — James Revell, 49, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged Feb. 17 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at CVS in Willow Grove, police said.
Cheltenham
THEFT — A woman reported Feb. 17 that she lost $400 in a street gambling scam, police said.
THEFT — The left rear wheel of a vehicle was reported stolen at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 17 from an open unattached garage in the 7300 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said.
THEFT — A male wearing a denim jacket, maroon hoodie and maroon pants, walking with a noticeable limp, stole five sweatshirts and five pair of jeans, valued at $550, from Old Navy, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., at 8:18 p.m. Feb. 17, police said.
THEFT — A male reportedly took items from the men’s department at Ross Dress for Less, 3001 Cheltenham Ave., at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 17, police said.
THEFT — Kiyree Dunbar, 28, of the 4600 block of Lesher Street, Philadelphia; and Dayanara Laboy, 26, of the 4500 block of Unruh Avenue, Philadelphia, were charged with retail theft after taking $623.31 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 18, police said.
ROBBERY — A male reportedly took a phone and headphones from a victim at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 300 block of South Easton Road, police said. Investigation ongoing.
RETAIL THEFT — Two males stole $752.96 worth of items from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 3:15 p.. Feb. 18, police said.
THEFT — Officers were flagged down at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 18 at Mr. Cigarettes, 409 W. Cheltenham Ave., for a report that a thin, black male, age 20-22, 6 feet tall, stole a pair of Air Pods from the victim and fled north toward Valley Road, police said.
THEFT — A resident of the 300 block of Sinkler Road reported Feb. 18 that a package, valued at $150, was stolen Feb. 15 from the front porch of the home, police said.
DRUG CHARGES — Michael Klugman, 45, of Colmar, Pa., was charged with possession with intent to deliver, following a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 19 at Route 309 and Willow Grove Avenue, after police found heroin, pills, methamphetamine and $130 in his possession, police said. He also was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County parole warrant, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A thin, black male, about 6 feet tall, age 40-50, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black/blue stripe across the chest, black jeans and orange sneakers, was observed taking items off the jean rack and shelves and leave Old Navy, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., at 10:33 a.m. Feb. 19, police said.
VANDALISM — Spray-painted graffiti was reported found at 1:24 p.m. Feb. 19 on the playground at Elkins Park Elementary, 8149 New Second St., police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Feb. 19 that a check the victim mailed for $137.80 was altered for $937.80 and cashed at the Santander Bank in Elkins Park Square, police said.
FRAUD — A Cheltenham business reported Feb. 19 its bank account was fraudulently used to pay an AT&T bill online for $226.84, police said.
THEFT — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Valley Road at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 19, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Anthony Hayward, 20, of the 3300 block of North 21st Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $331 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 20, police said.
THEFT — A black iPhone8, valued at $500, was reported stolen Feb. 20 from an unlocked gym locker during gym class at Cheltenham High School, 500 Rices Mill Road, police said.
THEFT — A PA tag, FXX3022, was reported stolen at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 20 from a vehicle in the 300 block of Waverly Road, police said. The theft was brought to the owner’s attention Feb. 14, police said.
GUNSHOTS — Officers heard a succession of gunshots from what they thought to be handgun at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Church and Waverly roads, police said. As officers patrolled on foot, two more gunshots were heard in the area of the 309 overpass, but a search of the area was negative, police said.
WARRANT — Nymir Hines, 21, of the 6300 block of Brous Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Norristown warrant for failure to appear following a crash at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 21 at Ashbourne and Jenkintown roads, police said.
WARRANT — Devonta Peterie, 23, of the 9400 block of Fairgreen Lane, Philadelphia, turned himself in at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 on a Cheltenham warrant charging him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Chad Cavanaugh, 33, of the 300 block of Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor, was cited for retail theft at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 21 after taking items at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Rite Aid, 1401 W. Cheltenham Ave., reported at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 21 that $33.43 worth of goods were stolen on Feb. 20, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Four to five juvenile males reportedly stole food from Wawa, 82 Limekiln Pike, at 6:46 p.m. Feb. 21, police said.
THERFT — A vehicle parked in the 7800 block of Mill Road was found at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 21 with the rear passenger window broken but nothing appeared to be missing, police said.
THEFT — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 22, police said.
ROBBERY — Officers responded to a call at 11:52 a.m. Feb. 22 of a male who pushed an employee after attempting to steal clothing at Jimmy Jazz, 1000 S. Easton Road, police said.
THEFT — A wallet with ID and credit cards was reported stolen at 6:31 p.m. Feb. 22 from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Stratford Avenue, police said.
WARRANT — Jolene Valencia, 40, of Hatfield, Pa., was taken into custody on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear, following a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 2400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Akeem Fletcher, 26, of the 2100 block of East Somerset Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after taking $266 worth of items from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 4:51 p.m. Feb. 23, police said.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY — A resident of the 800 block of Gilbert Road reported at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 23 that an attempt had been made to pry open the victim’s garage door, police said.
Jenkintown
WARRANT — Keith D. Moore, 57, of the 6000 block of North 21st Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 on a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department warrant and transported to Montgomery County Prison, police said.