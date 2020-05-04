Presentation BVM School building has been closed since Friday, March 14 and engaged in distance learning since Monday, March 16. Kindergarteners planted and are caring for their zinnia flowers as part of study of science and religion. They read the stories "The Little Seed" and "Zinnia's Garden." They are now charting the growth of their flowers using their math skills.
Online learniing experiences continue
