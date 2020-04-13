CHELTENHAM -- With the recent closure of all Pennsylvania schools, administration and staff at Presentation BVM School want to keep the strong sense of community alive and well among their students and families. So, on Friday, April 17th at 2pm, the Presentation BVM School faculty and staff will begin a Pres Pride Parade in the church parking lot, located off of Woodland Avenue behind the church at 101 Old Soldiers Road.
The parade will continue throughout the school’s neighborhood with the principal, teachers, and staff driving their cars, decked out with happy, loving messages. Students and their families are invited to be curbside with signs, too, sharing their “hellos” and “we miss you” to teachers.
The parade route:
- Presentation BVM Parking Lot
- Woodland Ave to Laurel Ave make Left
- Laurel Ave to Ryers Ave make Right
- Ryers Ave to Beecher St make Right
- Beecher St to Hasbrook St make Left
- Hasbrook St to Jefferson Ave make Left
- Jefferson Ave to Elm Ave make Left
- Elm Ave to Franklin St make Left
- Franklin St to Ryers Ave make might
- Ryers St to Old Soldiers Rd make Left
- Old Soliders Rd / Martins Mill Rd to Oakley Ave make Left
- Oakley Ave to St Vincent St make Right
- St Vincent St to Montour St make Right
- Montour St to Longshore Ave make Right
- Longshore Ave to Old Soldiers Rd make Right
- Old Soldiers Rd To Woodland Ave make Left
- Presentation BVM Parking Lot