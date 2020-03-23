Sixth grade at Presentation BVM School in Cheltenham recently learned about earth’s processes (weathering, erosion, and deposition) in a hands-on learninng environment. Students were tasked with building a structure, taking it apart (weathering), moving it to somewhere else (erosion), and creating a new structure (deposition). Students worked in the lab to create structures to either erode the most or the least.
Presentation BVM
Students experience science
Presentation BVM students experience science
- MediaNews Group
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Montgomery County reports 9 new cases Saturday as testing begins in Upper Dublin
- Fired Montco chief public defender sues county, claims wrongful termination
- Montco officials see evidence of 'community spread' of coronavirus
- It's all good: Gangster Vegan founder donates food in Norristown
- Coronavirus changes protocol for Montco commissioners meeting
- Boardroom Spirits distillery in Lansdale giving out sanitizer made from distilling byproduct
- 'Judicial emergency' extended for Montco courts during COVID-19 outbreak
- This Just In: Child care center survives crash
- Officials: 2-year-old girl diagnosed with coronavirus in Montco
- Father, son won't let parade cancellation dampen St. Patrick's Day spirit
Images
Videos
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23