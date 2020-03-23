Sixth grade at Presentation BVM School in Cheltenham recently learned about earth’s processes (weathering, erosion, and deposition) in a hands-on learninng environment. Students were tasked with building a structure, taking it apart (weathering), moving it to somewhere else (erosion), and creating a new structure (deposition). Students worked in the lab to create structures to either erode the most or the least. 

comments powered by Disqus