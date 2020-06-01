The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH) Board of Directors has selected John J. Dubyk as its new President and CEO, effective July 1, 2020. Dubyk will take the reins from current President and CEO Anthony Manzo, who will retire on Aug. 31, 2020.
PPH’s Board of Directors conducted a national search that lasted several months and received many strong responses from well-qualified candidates. In the end, the Board unanimously voted to hire Dubyk as new President & CEO.
“John has the skills, background, determination and passion for the PPH mission that will be needed to lead us forward in the years to come,” Board Chair Catherine Nemeth said.
Dubyk completed both his BS degree in Accounting and his Master’s in Business Administration at LaSalle University. He is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator and received a Certified Aging Services Professional certification. Dubyk’s 30 years of experience in senior living includes two positions with PPH, first as PPH’s Controller from 1989 to 1995 and, more recently since 2017, as PPH’s Chief Financial Officer.
“I am thrilled and honored to be named the new President and CEO of The Philadelphia Protestant Home. I welcome the opportunity and challenge of re-inventing the new landscape of how and what we do at PPH,” Dubyk said.
Dubyk will succeed Manzo, who originally joined PPH in 1995 as Health Care Administrator with responsibility for Health Care, Rehabilitation, Recreation Therapy, Medical Records, Social Services and Care Management. He left in 2001, only to return in July 2003 as President and CEO.
“John is the right person for this job. He has the credentials and the necessary skills. He’ll keep things moving and shouldn’t miss a beat,” Manzo said.
For 130 years, The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH) has offered seniors a continuum of compassionate care on one safe, conveniently located, reasonably priced campus. Offering independent living, personal care, memory care and both long and short-term skilled nursing care. Guided by Christian values, the mission of the Philadelphia Protestant Home is to provide a caring senior living community that affords its residents the opportunity to achieve their highest possibility quality of life.