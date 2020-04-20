ELKINS PARK -- Emergency responders came together on Thursday, April 16, 2020, to show gratitude and applaud health care workers during the 7 p.m. shift change at Einstein Elkins Park Hospital in Elkins Park.
Emergency responders from Burholme EMS, Cheltenham EMS, Second Alarmers EMS Cheltenham Hook and Ladder, Cheltenham Emergency Management and the Abington and Cheltenham Police applauded the healthcare workers while the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipe and Drum Band played to celebrate the hospital staff.
Einstein Medical Center is a full-service medical and surgical specialty hospital offering emergency room, orthopedics, bariatrics, urology and other services.