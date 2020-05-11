Simmons Elementary School staff decorated their cars, dressed in Simmons gear and created signs for the parade on Monday, May 4, 2020. Escorted by the Horsham Police and Fire departments, staff drove in 50-60 cars through Horsham neighborhoods of Simmons Elementary students and spread school spirit. The parade lasted approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours.
Horsham
Simmons Elementary staff stages a parade past student homes
Simmons Elementary staff stages a parade past student homes
