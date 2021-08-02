Southampton Story Stroll -- The Southampton Free Library has a Story Stroll set up in Tamanend Park for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity.
Tamanend Park Story Stroll -- Tamanend Park’s address is 1255 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The Story will be changed on August 17 to Daniel Finds a Poem by Micha Archer.
August Take & Make -- Beginning August 2, create your own macramé keychain. All supplies are provided. Recommended ages 8+. 100 kits will be available at our Service Desk in honor of our 100th Anniversary.
100th Anniversary Virtual 5K Early Registration, July 19 to August 16 -- Show off your Southampton Free Library pride and help celebrate our 100th anniversary by participating in our Virtual 5K. Have fun celebrating our 100th anniversary and support the library at the same time. You can join in the celebration by simply completing the registration. Everyone who registers between July 19 and August 16 will be guaranteed either a t-shirt or a gaiter with our 100th anniversary logo and be entered into a raffle for a Fitbit Charge 4. Register online at our website, www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or at the library.
Virtual Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy -- Monday, August 2 and 9 at 10:30 a.m. -- Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. Check our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Come Play Mah Jongg! - Wednesdays, August 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 1 p.m. - Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner, come join us for Mah Jongg! Beginners are welcome to play or observe. Bring Mah Jongg set and card if you have them. Please register on our online calendar.
Art with Ms. Leigh- Movie Madness -- Shrek -- Thursday, August 12 at 6 p.m. ***In person event*** Registration is required. Shrek! Shrek Model Clay Figurine and Scene. Enjoy a story then an art project based on the Shrek. This is an in person event. Best for elementary aged children; families welcome
Live Birds from Hawk Mountain -- Tails & Tales Summer Quest Closing Program -- Saturday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. -- Join us at Tamanend Park, Pavilion #1, to learn more about the world's first refuge for birds of prey. A Hawk Mountain educator will explain the history of the refuge and introduce us to some of his friends. Please bring your own chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Registration is required. This will be the closing program for our Tails & Tales Summer Quest Program. Tamanend Park is located at 1255 2nd St Pike, Southampton. Pavilion #1 is located in the meadow at the back of the park.
Final Day of Tails & Tales Summer Quest Program -- Saturday, August 14 -- Today is the last day to log any entries for our Tails & Tales Summer Quest program. All online entries must be completed today. All paper logs must be turned into the library before 5 p.m. closing time. No entries can be submitted after this day.
Afternoon Book Club -- Monday, August 16 at 1 p.m. -- This month's selection is Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver. Please join us at the library for a lively discussion! This month’s meeting will be in the library.
4-H Pet Care Program -- Tuesday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. Meet a 4-H member from one of our three Rabbit & Cavy Clubs along with her rabbits. You will learn about the different breeds. Find out how to properly hold and handle them. See all the supplies needed to care for, groom and even show these delightful pets. This program will require registration and it is aimed towards children aged 6-12. Masks are highly recommended for this event but not required! Registration instructions: Only register the child and their name.
Kindergarten, Here I Come! -- Tuesday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. (Virtual), Wednesday, August 25 at 6 p.m.(In-person), and Friday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. (Virtual) -- Join us for a special storytime to celebrate going to Kindergarten. This event is especially geared towards children entering Kindergarten. Please note that only Wednesday evening is in-person. Please register for the Wednesday program on our online calendar. Zoom links for the other virtual programs are available on our online calendar as well.
Couch to 5K Training, Tuesdays, August 24th to Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. -- Are you interested in doing our 100th Anniversary Virtual 5K, but think you can't run that far? Join us for 6 Tuesday evening training sessions to ease you into being able to run for 30 minutes straight! We are using Runner's World's six-week program which is intended for non-runners and just asks that you train three times a week. We will meet at Tamanend Park in the parking lot between the Carriage House and the meadow and walk over to the new Rail Trail to train. All skill levels and speeds are welcome! At the end of 6 weeks, we will hold a full 5K run, either timed or not, for everyone to reach their goal! To reach the parking lot in Tamanend Park, go down to the 2nd stop sign and go straight over the bridge, turn right and go around the barn. The entrance to the parking lot will be on your right, opposite the barn. Registration is not required.
Weekend Walks -- Delaware Canal Tow Path at Yardley Park & Ride -- Saturday, August 28 at 9 a.m. Come explore Delaware Canal State Park along the canal tow path. We will do a two-mile out and back walk along the tow path starting from the Yardley Park and Ride, right near where I295 crossed the Delaware. The address for the Yardley Park and Ride is 1140 Woodside Rd, Yardley. Meet in the parking lot. This program will be in person with social distancing requirements.