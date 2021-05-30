Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, Southampton has announced its June program schedule, as follows. The library is easing back into in-person programming. Please check the description of the event to determine if it is in-person or virtual. For more information: www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Southampton Story Stroll – The Southampton Free Library has a Story Stroll set up in Tamanend Park for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity.
Tamanend Park Story Stroll – Tamanend Park’s address is 1255 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The current story is Ruby’s Birds by Mya Thompson. The Story will be changed on June 14th to The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle.
June Take & Make – Beginning June 1st, craft a felt flower bookmark just in time for Summer Reading Quest this year. There are various flower patterns to choose from, so be creative! All materials are provided except scissors, a glue gun and a needle and thread. Kit is available for all ages. 100 kits will be available at our Service Desk in honor of our 100th Anniversary.
Virtual June Storytime with Ms. Lindsey, Tuesdays, June 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th and Fridays, June 18th and 25th at 10:30 AM - Join us Tuesdays and Fridays in June at 10:30 AM. We will read, dance, and sing during out storytime. Visit our online calendar for Zoom Meeting ID and password at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Genealogy Workshop on Zoom, Wednesday, June 2nd at 11:00 AM - Join us on Zoom as Susan Koelble, a retired professional genealogist, leads a workshop on genealogical research and assists you with your own research. Come get some tips and tricks from an expert! Please register on our online calendar to receive the Zoom link at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Virtual Evening Book Club – Tuesday, June 8th at 6:45 PM - This month's selection is I’ve Got Your Number by Sophie Kinsella. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Tails & Tales Summer Quest Kick Off Week – Saturday, June 19th to Saturday, June 26th – Help us celebrate the beginning of our Tails & Tales Summer Quest program! Qualify to win special Kick Off week prizes simply by registering for Summer Quest either online at Southampton.Beanstack.org OR by picking up a paper log at the library during this week only. Prizes include Longwood Gardens tickets for four, Philadelphia Union tickets for 4, autographed Philadelphia Eagles picture, a board game basket, Disney gift cards and more. One ticket per signup. Must come into library to enter ticket into drawing. Open to all ages.
Eyes of the Wild Virtual Presentation – Saturday, June 19th at 11 AM – Join us as we kickoff our Tails & Tales Summer Quest program with Eyes of the Wild! Enjoy meeting all kinds of tailed creatures over Zoom. No registration is required. Visit our online calendar for the Zoom link at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Afternoon Book Club – Monday, June 21st at 1:00 PM - This month's selection is The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Richardson. This month’s meeting will be in the library.
Save the Animals Escape Room – Wednesday, June 23rd at 11 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM and 4 PM and Thursday, June 24th at 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM and 4 PM - The zoo animals have all escaped their cages and you need to find the keys to help return them to the correct cages before the zoo opens! Can you solve the clues to find the keys in time? This in-person escape room is intended for ages 5 and up. Guardians must stay in the room and can assist players. There are 4 different time periods for the escape room each day. There is only 1 registration available per time period. Each escape room will be limited to one household with a maximum of 5 players. Register online.
Save the Aquarium Escape Room – Friday, June, 25th and Saturday, June 26th at 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM and 4 PM - The sea creatures have all escaped their tanks and you need to find the keys to help return them to the correct ones before the aquarium opens! Can you solve the clues to find the keys in time? This in-person escape room is intended for ages 12 and up including adults! There are 4 different time periods for the escape room each day. There is only 1 registration available per time period. Each escape room will be limited to one household with a maximum of 5 players. Please register online.
Weekend Walks – Saturday, June 26th at 9 AM - Come explore Tamanend Park and see where the new Newtown Rail Trail will connect to the park. Join us for 1.5 loop trail around Tamanend Park. We will NOT be walking on the new trail. We will only be checking on its progress. Address for the park is 1255 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. We will meet at the Tennis Court Parking lot, turn right after 1st stop sign. This program will be in person with social distancing requirements.
Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy, Monday, June 28th at 10:30 AM - Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. Check our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Traveling Tales - A Visit to Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks & the Grand Canyon, Wednesday, June 30th at 2 PM - Come learn about visiting Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks: Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon and Zion, as well as the Grand Canyon. Outreach Librarian Liz Griswold will share pictures and information from her recent visit to these parks. Get tips on what to see, where to hike, where to stay and good places to eat! This is an in-person program, limited to 20 people. Please be sure to register online to attend.