SOUTHAMPTON -- Southampton Free Library announced the following schedule for May programs. All programs will be held virtually through Zoom with the exception of Story Strolls, Take and Makes and Weekend Walks. For more information: Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, (215) 322-1415; www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Southampton Story Strolls -- The Southampton Free Library has two Story Strolls set up in Tamanend Park and Tyler State Park for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity.
Tamanend Park Story Stroll -- Tamanend Park’s address is 1255 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The current story is The Night Before Mother’s Day by Natasha Wing. The story will be changed in the middle of May.
Tyler State Park Story Stroll -- This Stroll is located on the Covered Bridge Trail. The address is 385 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. This is an out and back walk, not a loop that crosses over the Schofield Covered Bridge. The current story is What Does Bunny See? by Linda Sue Park. The story will be changed in the middle of May.
May Take & Make -- Beginning May 1st, create your own scratch off art! Kit will contain supplies to make your own scratch off art page as well as a pre-made scratch off page. Kit is available for all ages. 100 kits will be available at our Service Desk in honor of our 100th Anniversary.
Art with Ms. Leigh -- Star Wars, Sunday, May 2nd at 11 AM. Join Ms. Leigh as we create a Star Wars themed felt pillow! Best for school aged children. Registration required on our online calendar.
Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy, Monday, May 3rd at 10:30 AM -- Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. Check our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Virtual May Storytime with Ms. Lindsey, Tuesdays, May 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th and Fridays, May 14th, 21st and 28th at 10:30 AM -- Join us every Tuesday and Friday in May at 10:30. We will read, dance, and sing during out storytime. Visit our online calendar for Zoom Meeting ID and password at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Genealogy Workshop on Zoom, Wednesday, May 5th at 11:00 AM -- Join us on Zoom as Susan Koelble, a retired professional genealogist, leads a workshop on genealogical research and assists you with your own research. Come get some tips and tricks from an expert! Please register on our online calendar to receive the Zoom link at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Art with Ms. Leigh –Mother’s Day Craft, Wednesday, May 5th at 6 PM -- Ms. Leigh will help us make a Thanks-a- latte special craft for our moms! Best for school aged children. Registration required on our online calendar.
Mother’s Day Special Virtual Storytime with Senator Collett, Friday, May 7th at 10:30 AM -- Join us for our story time with a special guest reader, Senator Collett! Visit our online calendar to get the Zoom link.
Virtual Evening Book Club -- Tuesday, May 11th at 6:45 PM -- This month's selection is Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
What’s Cooking at the Library: Muffin Mix, Saturday, May 15th at 11 AM -- Join Kitchen Wizards on Zoom and learn how to make a muffin mix you can prepare in bulk and keep in the refrigerator. Make a variety of muffin flavors just from this one mix! We will be making blueberry lemon and cinnamon chocolate chip muffins in class; there will be extra mix leftover that can be used to make other varieties later on. List of ingredients and recipes will be emailed out a week before class if you want to cook along. Please register on our online calendar to receive Zoom link.
Virtual Afternoon Book Club -- Monday, May 17th at 1:00 PM --This month's selection is Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Current Events Discussion on Zoom, Tuesday, May 18th at 2:00 PM -- Join us on Zoom to have a genial discussion of current events. Today's discussion will be about National Parks. How should the land be used? How does the role of the federal vs. state government play out? All viewpoints are welcome as long as they are discussed in a calm and polite manner. Discussion is moderated by a librarian. Register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.com to receive the Zoom link.
Weekend Walks -- Tyler State Park Covered Bridge, Saturday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM -- Enjoy a walk over a covered bridge. We will be taking a 3 mile loop walk over the Tyler Park Covered Bridge. This path is not paved and can be hilly. We will meet at the Tyler State Park Covered Bridge Parking lot. Best address to use is 385 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. This program will be in person with social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn
Activities in the Morning: Watercolor and Pen African Animals Silhouette, Saturday, May 22nd at 11 AM -- Join Anita Thompson in this guided tutorial on Zoom. Create an African animal summer silhouette using watercolor and black marker. Best for ages 8 and up. Register online for supply list.