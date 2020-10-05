Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, annnounced fall programs as follows. All programs will be held virtually either through Zoom or Facebook with the exception of Story Strolls, Take and Makes, Pitties & Pumpkins, Hocus Pocus Trivia & Movie and A Night with Poe. www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Southampton Story Stroll -- The Southampton Free Library has a Story Stroll set up in Tamanend Park for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The Story will be changed monthly.
Monthly Take & Makes -- Beginning Oct. 1st, we will be offering two Take and Make projects. One for young kids and one for all ages. Projects will vary month to month. No registration required. Ask at the front desk. Available while supplies last. Kids Take and Make for October: Not So Spooky Crafts. All ages Take and Make for October: Googly Eyed Wreath.
Virtual October Storytime with Ms. Lindsey, Tuesdays, Oct. 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th and Fridays, Oct. 2nd, 9th, 23rd & 30th at 10:30 AM -- Join us every Tuesday and Friday in October at 10:30. We will read, dance, and sing during out storytime. Visit our online calendar for Zoom Meeting ID and password at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Plant Your Garden with Pollinators, Friday, Oct. 2nd at 7:00 PM -- In Partnership with the Free Library of New Hope & Solebury. Bowman's Wildflower Preserve will present ways plant a garden to attract pollinators over Zoom. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.
Elmwood Park Zoo Virtual Event, Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 11:00 AM -- Elmwood Park Zoo will be dropping by this Saturday morning with all kinds of cool new friends for us to meet. This event is best for elementary aged children, families, and any animal lover! Registration is required to receive link.
Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy, Mondays, Oct. 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th at 10:30 AM -- Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. Check our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Genealogy Workshop on Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 11:00 AM -- Join us on Zoom as Susan Koelble, a retired professional genealogist, leads a workshop on genealogical research and assists you with your own research. Come get some tips and tricks from an expert! Please register on our online calendar to receive the Zoom link at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Virtual Weekend Walks – Newtown Heritage Walk, Friday, Oct. 9th at 1:00 PM -- Join us as we follow the Newtown Heritage Walk, including stops at the Newtown Friends Meeting House with the grave of Edward Hicks and the Old for sharing it!Presbyterian Church, where captured Hessian soldiers from the Battle of Trenton were kept prisoner. We will be posting a walk one Friday a month. We will provide directions on how to follow the map we provide as well as distance covered. Most walks will include either something of historical importance or interesting scenery. The walk will be posted on Facebook at 1:00 PM on Friday. Visit our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/southamptonfreelibrary
Doylestown Health: Nutrition on a Budget, Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 12:00 PM -- Learn budget-friendly strategies for eating right and boosting immunity for the upcoming fall and winter from a Doylestown Health registered dietician/nutritionist. Register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Virtual Evening Book Club - Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 6:45 PM -- This month's selection is Life After Life by Kate Atkinson. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807, Thursday, Oct. 15th at 7:00 PM -- In partnership with the Township Library of Lower Southampton (Feasterville), Southampton Free Library, and Village Library of Wrightstown. Millions of American women were granted the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which marks its centennial this year. But did you know that more than a century earlier, women legally held the right to vote in New Jersey from 1776–1807? In a groundbreaking new exhibition, the Museum of the American Revolution will explore the little-known history of the nation’s first women voters—and examine the political conflicts that led to their voting rights being stripped away in 1807. Featuring original objects including textiles, works of art, and newly-discovered poll lists highlighting women voters from the period, the exhibition will bring to life the forgotten stories of the women who first pioneered the vote and became role models for women's suffragists two generations later. When Women Lost the Vote is an inspiring story that will encourage visitors to reconsider their understanding of the timeline of women’s history in America, but it is also a cautionary tale about one of America’s first voting rights crises. Join us for this virtual experience as we hear about this time in history and tour the new exhibit. Q&A will follow the talk and tour. Register via the Township Library of Lower Southampton posting to receive the link to this virtual presentation: https://bit.ly/2QYaXTT
Virtual Afternoon Book Club – Monday, Oct. 19th at 1:00 PM -- This month's selection is The Alice Network by Kate Quinn. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Register to receive the Zoom link. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Current Events Discussion on Zoom, Tuesday, Oct. 20th at 2:00 PM -- Join us on Zoom to have a genial discussion of current events. Today's discussion will be about the separation of powers between the President, the Congress and the Supreme Court. All viewpoints are welcome as long as they are discussed in a calm and polite manner. Discussion is moderated by a librarian. Register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.com to receive the Zoom link.
Eyes of the Wild Virtual Visit, Saturday, Oct. 24th at 11:00 AM -- Join us for a virtual program where we can meet a tarantula, coatimundi, bearded dragon, and more! Registration is required. A Zoom invite will be sent out prior to the event.
Pitties & Pumpkins, Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 24th at 2:30 PM -- Come join Upper Southampton Parks and Rec, Southampton Free Library and Philly Bully Team for the first annual Pitties and Pumpkins Fall Festival! This is a family friendly event where you can come meet adoptable pups from Philly Bully Team, paint pumpkins with the kids, enjoy some snacks, enjoy a dog themed story stroll and even decorate your own trick or treat bucket! We will also be having a costume contest for dogs! This event will be held in the meadow of Tamanend Park.
Hocus Pocus Trivia & Movie at Tamanend Park, Oct. 24th at 6:00 PM -- Come celebrate Halloween a little early with some Hocus Pocus trivia and a viewing of the movie! Trivia will be hosted by the library and projected on the movie screen for all to participate beginning at 6:00 PM. Hocus Pocus movie will start promptly at 6:45 PM. Movie will be shown in the meadow at Tamanend Park. Social distancing will be required.
Eastern State Penitentiary and Prisons Today Virtual Tour, Tuesday, Oct. 27th at 4:00 PM -- Eastern State’s history matters today more than ever. This in-depth virtual group tour explores the history of Eastern State and the experiences of men, women and children who lived and worked behind its walls. This program sets the stage for conversations about criminal justice reform today. This event is brought to you by the Warminster Township Free Library. Please visit this link to register: https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/6941941
A Night of Poe, Thursday, Oct. 29th at 6:30 PM -- Join us at Pavilion Number 1 in Tamanend Park for a night of Edgar Allan Poe. Listen to John Dern, a Temple University professor, give dramatic readings of "The Raven", "The Tell-Tale Heart” and “Annabel Lee" in front of the fireplace in the pavilion. He will answer any questions you have about Poe. Come get in the mood for Halloween! Registration is required. Space is limited. Masks and Social Distancing required.
What’s Cooking at the Library: Popcorn Toppings –- Saturday, Oct. 31st at 11:00 AM - Spend Halloween morning learning how to make two different toppings for your popcorn to enjoy during movies nights! One will be sweet, a Twix Caramel popcorn topping while the other will be savory! Detailed recipes will be emailed the week before the program, so you can cook along over Zoom! Register to receive the Zoom invitation.