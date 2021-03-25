Southampton Story Strolls – The Southampton Free Library has two Story Strolls set up in Tamanend Park and Tyler State Park for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity.
Tamanend Park Story Stroll – Tamanend Park’s address is 1255 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The current story is You Matter by Christian Robinson. The Story will be changed in the middle of April.
Tyler State Park Story Stroll – This Stroll is located on the Covered Bridge Trail. The address is 385 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. This is an out and back walk, not a loop that crosses over the Schofield Covered Bridge. The current story is Owl Babies by Martin Waddell. The Story will be changed in the middle of April.
April Take & Make – Beginning April 1st, come celebrate National Poetry Month this April with our Erasure Poetry Take & Make Kit. Kit includes source-text pages, 1 bag of "found" lines, 1 marker, 1 pencil and instructions. This kit is intended for all ages. 100 kits will be available at our Service Desk in honor of our 100th Anniversary.
Virtual April Storytime with Ms. Lindsey, Tuesdays, April 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th and Fridays, April 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th at 10:30 AM - Join us every Tuesday and Friday in April at 10:30. We will read, dance, and sing during out storytime. Visit our online calendar for Zoom Meeting ID and password at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy, Mondays, April 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th at 10:30 AM - Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. Check our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Genealogy Workshop on Zoom, Wednesday, April 7th at 11:00 AM - Join us on Zoom as Susan Koelble, a retired professional genealogist, leads a workshop on genealogical research and assists you with your own research. Come get some tips and tricks from an expert! Please register on our online calendar to receive the Zoom link at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Virtual Evening Book Club – Tuesday, April 13th at 6:45 PM - This month's selection is The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Little Master Gardeners – Thursdays, April 15th, 22nd and 29th at 11 AM - Join us for this interactive gardening program geared towards our preschoolers. We are working with Ms. Bonnie from Tyler State Park and will work in partnership with Warminster Library to expand the program to more children. Each week a new video will be sent out so you can participate at your own pace. All materials for the program will be included. Registration is required at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Activities in the Morning: Making Herbal Iced Tea with Tyler Arboretum, Saturday, April 17th at 11 AM - Join an instructor from Tyler Arboretum in this Zoom event. Learn how to make iced tea from herbs grown in your very own home garden. Register on our online calendar to receive the Zoom link.
Virtual Afternoon Book Club – Monday, April 19th at 1:00 PM - This month's selection is Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout. Please join us on Zoom for a lively discussion. Please register to receive a Zoom invite on our online calendar at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/full-calendar-of-events.
Current Events Discussion on Zoom, Tuesday, April 20th at 2:00 PM - Join us on Zoom to have a genial discussion of current events. Today's discussion will be about solutions to poverty. Why does so much poverty exist within a 1st world country like the United States? What are its causes and what can be done to fix it? All viewpoints are welcome as long as they are discussed in a calm and polite manner. Discussion is moderated by a librarian. Register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.com to receive the Zoom link.
Weekend Walks – Pennypack Trail, Saturday, April 24th at 10:00 AM - Join us as we kickoff our Weekend Walks program! We will be taking a 2 mile out and back walk along the Pennypack Trail. See where the new Newtown Rail Trail will connect to the Pennypack Trail. We will meet at the Pennypack Trailhead on Byberry Road. The address is 1750 Byberry Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. This program will be in person with social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn.