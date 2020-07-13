Almost four months have passed since the Southampton Free Library was open to the public. During that time, the library has offered alternative services with downloadable ebooks, virtual programs and story strolls in Tamanend Park. However, as nothing can replace an actual visit to the library, Southampton Free Library reopened July 6 with some changes.
What you need to know:
- Library hours: Monday-Thursday 11am-4pm; Friday and Saturday 11am-4pm
- Curbside pickup is available during Library hours.
- All returns are to be deposited into the book drop. Drive-up book drop coming soon.
- Returned items will be quarantined for 3 days then checked in.
- No donations at this time.
- Please keep your visit brief in order to limit the amount of people in the library.
- Staff will be wearing masks and practicing -- as well as enforcing -- social distancing. Signs near service desks and checkouts will be in place to indicate where to line up or wait for help.
- Library patrons will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing while in the library to protect themselves and others.
- Computer use is limited to one hour.
- All computers are fully self-service at this time. Due to social distancing requirements, staff will not be able to provide any form of computer assistance at this time.
- Staff members will sanitize common touch areas of the building every hour.
- Covered drinks are allowed. No outside food. Snacks are available from a vending machine.
- All virtual services and programs will continue.
- Access to eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, movies and magazines.
- Ask a Librarian through Facebook, Instagram and email info@southamptonfreelibrary.org
The health and safety of our staff and patrons is vital. The staff has been trained in maintaining proper hygiene and building sanitization in accordance with CDC, OSHA and state guidelines to keep our work environment and items clean. Please be respectful of the library’s operational procedures and help us by following our guidelines, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Our services, building accessibility, and hours of operation will increase in the coming weeks as long as the current health situation permits and an adequate supply of cleaning materials and PPE can be sustained. Thank you for your continued cooperation.
The Southampton Free Library hopes to expand access to new and different formats and provide the necessary tools to learn new skills. It seeks to be a community educational center that is more than just books. To learn more about Southampton Free Library’s unique offerings, please visit our website www.southamptonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southamptonfreelibrary or calling the library at (215)322-1415.