The Southampton Free Library’s annual Summer Quest program will run to August 15. All ages are welcome to participate with three separate age groups for kids and one just for Adults. There will be rewards and prizes available for everyone!
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Summer Quest will look different this year, moving the majority of the program online through the Beanstack program. Beanstack will allow readers to track reading online and earn entries for prize drawings. You will still be able to participate through paper logs if you do not have online access. All programming will be offered either online or through activities you can complete outside the library.
With activities ranging from four different Story Strolls throughout the area to digital escape rooms, there will be things to pique all the kids’ interests. All three kids age groups will earn chances to win our grand prize, a Nintendo Switch donated by Sea of Smiles Pediatric Dentistry. The kids programs will include logging reading minutes and completing various activities to earn chances. Each of the kids age groups will have activities and programming meant specifically for them. To learn more about the library kids Summer Quest program, visit our Kids and Teens page at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/kids.
The library did not forget about their adult patrons, either. They can earn raffle tickets for four different prizes including a Kindle Fire 8, a Chromecast Ultra, a Self Care Basket and a collection of gift cards to local Southampton restaurants! To earn their raffle tickets, adults can log completed books, share book reviews and complete activities such as local walks, digital escape rooms, crafts and cooking programs. More details about the library’s adult Summer Quest program can be found at https://www.southamptonfreelibrary.org/library-news/396-summer-quest-imagine-your-story.
By offering this Summer Quest program, the Southampton Free Library hopes to expand access to new and different formats and provide the necessary tools to learn new skills. It seeks to be a community educational center that is more than just books. To learn more about Southampton Free Library’s unique offerings, please visit our website www.southamptonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southamptonfreelibrary or calling the library at (215)322-1415