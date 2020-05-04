Each year in the spring, the Southampton Free Library collects donations of commercial seeds to create a seed library and allows people to “check out” the seeds for free. This year, due to the temporary closing of the library’s physical building, the seed library is being made available online with delivery of seeds through the U.S. mail.
The library's Seed Library is meant to be a seed sharing program. Many of us do not actually plant a full packet of seeds, hence the idea of seed sharing was born. Each mini-packet of seeds will hopefully produce at least 4 or more plants. The Seed Library is made possible through generous donations from Burpee and Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds. The library has a wide variety of seeds available, with a focus on vegetable seeds. You can place online orders for up to five seed packets total and one packet per variety at a time. To order seeds, please visit Southampton Free Library’s website at https://southamptonfreelibrary.org/library-news/390-seed-library-order-online. Happy planting!