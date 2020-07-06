ABINGTON -- Matthew Kelly, 26, of Southampton, was arrested for indecent assault of a child, according to Abington police.
The victim, who is now an adult, reported being sexually assaulted by Kelly while being babysat by him in a home located in Abington Township. An investigation followed which led to an arrest warrant for Kelly.
He was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a minor. Kelly was arraigned before Magisterial Justice John Kessler and bail was set at $50,000.