Essential workers around the world are being praised for their bravery and kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are there everyday heroes on the news, but also in the Saint Basil Academy community. Senior Juliette Citrigno serves meals at St. Joseph’s Manor and continues to work with the patients during these uncertain times, bringing them food and a smile.
St. Joseph’s Manor has taken precautions to ensure that their residents and workers are healthy. When Juliette clocks in for work, she checks in with a nurse who asks her questions about her health at a six foot distance. If the nurse deems her suitable to come closer, then she gets her temperature checked and is given a mask and a sticker that certifies she has been allowed to go into the building. If any worker takes off their sticker or mask, they are sent home.
Juliette says that she is not afraid of the threat she faces by going to work. Juliette said, “I don’t have any underlying autoimmune disorders so I’d rather continue to work, than put other people at risk. Other people in my house work with COVID patients so I think that I should still work if I can.” Other workers have opted not to work because they have young kids to take care of at home or family members with autoimmune disorders.
Juliette says that most of the residents are “disappointed in general because the highlights of their day have been taken away. They can’t talk to one another, see their families, go to church, play bingo or play wii bowling with one another. The residents are usually excited to participate in social events that are set up for them, and are disappointed that they do not have much to do.” The residents at St. Joe’s Manor are facing unique challenges with not being able to go outside, a pastime that many people take for granted.
Juliette says that “many of the residents who have dementia don’t realize why people aren’t coming to visit them, so seeing a familiar face makes their day.” She is happy to be a constant presence for them in a time when so many things are changing. The time Juliette has spent with dementia residents has inspired her to work with therapy dogs in the future. Juliette says that “understanding dementia and how those residents act can help me better understand and work with therapy dogs.” Juliette has been working at St. Joseph’s Manor for one year and four months. She works with about 150 residents and continues to work on weekends and Wednesdays during the coronavirus pandemic.
During these uncertain times, it is important to recognize the essential workers and everyday heroes that are helping everybody through the COVID-19 pandemic. Juliette Citrigno’s commitment to her job and the residents who she works with proves that she is an everyday hero.