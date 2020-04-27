ABINGTON -- In the early morning hours of April 21, a resident from the 1800 block of Preston Avenue, in the Willow Grove section of Abington Township, contacted the Abington Police Department and reported that someone was in their backyard looking through their shed with a flashlight. Officers responded and found 20-year-old suspect, Zaair Whitmore- Wright of Philadelphia leaving the victim’s property.
Officers immediately determined that Whitmore-Wright had removed a bicycle from the resident’s shed. He was taken into custody and transported to the Abington Township Police Department. Whitmore-Wright was charged with burglary, loitering & prowling and related charges. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Andrea Duffy and posted 10% of $1,000.00 cash bail. If you believe you have been the victim of a similar theft, please contact Detective Robert Hill, Jr at rhilljr@abingtonpa.gov.