“If you can’t feed a hundred people, than feed just one.”
The Brotherhood at Old York Road Temple-Beth Am will be purchasing food for at least 100 families who would not otherwise enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.
Donations to the Brotherhood in the amount of $20 or more will help provide a full traditional Thanksgiving dinner to feed a family of four to six.
All donations must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Please makes checks payable to Brotherhood Old York Road Temple-Beth Am and mail to:
971 Old York Road, Abington, Pa 19001
For additional information please contact: Arthur Davis, 215-205-3027; email: Arthurdavis782@aol.com.