It was peculiarly different. The drive from Willow Grove to King of Prussia on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, ordinarily a tense trip with a bundle of cars and trucks jostling as they race to the finish line, was oddly tranquil.
On this day – a sunny mid-morning Saturday, the first day malls and businesses were ordered shut down by COVID-19 – there virtually were no vehicles on the roadway, no back-ups entering or exiting, and the journey took but an hour, round trip.
The easy outing was welcome, mind you, yet it was an eerie acknowledgment life has been altered in Bucks and Montgomery counties by the coronavirus pandemic. Many things have been affected, I’m sure you know, and in the moment it takes to read this piece the crisis likely will have worsened and delivered additional breaking news about closures, travel bans and COVID-19 confirmation.
Avoid large public gatherings, we’ve been told, because this contagion is about 10 to 20 times deadlier than the flu. Schools have closed, church services canceled, and the NBA, NHL, NCAA March Madness and major league baseball all impacted.
Notifications came rapidly, like this one from Glencairn Museum in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, stating it’s closed through April 6.
“The health, safety and wellbeing of our community, including visitors, volunteers and staff, is paramount to Glencairn Museum,” the site said. “During this difficult period for so many, both locally and around the world, please join us in looking to the goodness in others and living a life of kindness.”
I’m all for that approach, But I’m betting many Bucks and Montgomery residents have pandemic paranoia because this medical malady is unpredictable and because there’s no controlling it. Anxiety thrives on uncertainty; so how to cope? The never-ending crunch forces a reshaping of that list telling you to wash hands frequently. Hygiene is critical. So, too, is the mental side of good health.
Here are some tips to handle COVID-19 stress:
- Don’t infiltrate the risk;
- Take normal, healthy precautions;
- Use your past coping skills.
- Plan ahead to be more in control.
- Unplug. Learn to be in the moment.
- Prioritize good sleep.
- Exercise and eat well.
- Wash your hands.
And some reasons not to panic: we know what it is, how to detect it, and 80 percent of cases are mild with recovery.