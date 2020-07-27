Wondering about that COVID-19 baseball game? It was tied in the 2d inning when last we checked, and you were at bat with the bases loaded. How did you do? Did you drive in a run or two with a blistering base hit? Or did you fan at the plate, hypothetically allowing the deadly virus to stay its course?
To put it mildly, we’re losing horribly to the endemic coronavirus. It felt good for a time with partial reopening and turning ‘green,’ but now we’re down miserably in the 3d. And we’ve no game plan.
Instead of performing in the appropriate way to slow spread of the virulent contagion (by wearing a face mask and staying a distance apart), we’ve committed errors in the field (ignoring science and the facts), failed to hit at bat (socializing shoulder-to-shoulder in bars, and at the beach and pool) and reflected on nonsense (like ‘things are getting better’ and ‘this will miraculously go away’) from a lousy coaching staff.
The horrific game that has paralyzed the country won’t disappear, but will continue to destroy lives and the economy until and unless we handle it properly. COVID-19 as of this writing has sickened more than four million and killed more than 140,000 Americans, including scores in Bucks and Montgomery counties. And it ain’t done yet, especially with terrible, selfish behavior.
“We’ve had some additional cases from summer travel and Fourth of July parties,” said Dr. David Damsker, director, Bucks health department. “I think the combination of being in the ‘green’ phase and the nice summer weather lowers people’s guard down a bit.”
The scorebook details how crummy we’ve performed.
New COVID-19 cases in Bucks now average 41 a day, the highest level since May. In Montgomery County, there were 297 new cases and six deaths in a one-week period this month.
COVID-19 positives now hit at least 1,000 a day in Pennsylvania, and the greatest number (1,213 infections on July 24) is the highest in 10 weeks
Amazed by the local and state data? Consider this one: nationwide, some 26,000 new cases are recorded every hour. Every hour! Those are real, positive cases, not the number of tests performed.
This disaster won’t end until ‘herd’ immunity is reached and there’s a real, safe vaccine. That will take some time unless we perform better. As Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”