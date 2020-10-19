Might this be happening to you, too? I feel as though I’m surrounded again by people so distraught over the day’s goings-on they vow a move to Canada should the unthinkable occur -- things like being drafted into the Vietnam War when in high school, seeing an actor elected U.S. president in 1980, and, most recently, giving four more years to Donald J. Trump.
The frightening scenarios and accompanying high levels of stress are fueling the call by many Americans, including Bucks and Montgomery county residents, to flee north for the country’s attic.
The last situation is hot. In fact, a growing number of Americans are prepared to leave if Trump wins, according to Canadian realtors and immigration numbers. I have to wonder: Will I be among them and leave this time?
Look at it this way. When Trump first ran four years ago, voters for the most part knew little about him other than he was the Celebrity Apprentice guy and a real-estate show-off. Gee, many thought, I think I might like him better than Hillary so what-the-heck?
Before too long, however, they discovered a lot of heck in a lousy administration loaded with failures -- chief among them, the COVID-19 catastrophe, as well as no different health care system, a degrading environment, a deteriorating infrastructure, and scores of lies, mistruths and phony stories.
A second Trump term promises more difficulties, many believe, so as like in past worries, Canada has emerged as the top get-away location should the unthinkable happen. Canadian real estate groups report big increases in the number of inquiries from anxious Americans. Sotheby International Realty Inc. of Quebec, for example, reports a 50 percent jump over last year.
And according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, relocation inquiries from the U.S. are up compared to last year: 135,000 more in July and 180,000 more in August.
Bucks and Montgomery residents may be among those headed for the border if Trump wins. They’ve good reason. The pandemic has sickened and killed many locally, and has pounded the economy. Since the pandemic began, there has been no real federal government effort to handle the virulent virus that rules the economy. More than 8,700 Bucks residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 532 have died. In Montgomery County, 12,700 have been diagnosed with the virus and 837 have died.
With a lack of leadership from the White House on handling the crisis, the ugly numbers will continue to grow. Feeling distraught? I am, among other things. I don’t want to head north, so let’s make Trump hit the road.