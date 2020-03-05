Bear with me on this one. It sounds boring, I know, but is an area important for Bucks and Montgomery counties in the coming years.
From a financial meltdown in ’08 with fear of a Global Recession, to a progressively stronger return each of the following years with monthly job growth eight years consequently plus record unemployment, the U.S. economy has been on an eccentric ride yet emerged healthy.
What’s next? We’re on another wild trip now because the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has rattled markets and produced a massive market drop. But let’s set aside that nerve-rattling information now and learn about a local effort to help certain employment areas in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
A look at in-demand employment sectors for the next workforce generation here is in manufacturing and trades. That’s the topic for Bucks and Montgomery students, parents and educators at the seventh annual “ManuFest & More 2020.” The March 10 event explores careers with area manufacturers and trades.
This is a good ingredient to keep the healthy economy vigorous in our area.
“Manufacturing and construction trades are growing and are a vital parts of the Montgomery County economy, creating over 70,000 jobs in our community. Despite offering good pay and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement, employers struggle to fill these positions,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair, Montgomery County Commissioners. “ManuFest & More 2020 is an opportunity for students and their parents to learn about the well-paying, innovative and plentiful job opportunities that are available in both manufacturing and the building trades.”
The event, held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, is an inordinate opportunity for near-graduates unsure of what to do and how to do it without a costly college tuition. Demonstrations of products, projects and hands-on activities, as well as the chance to hear from industry leaders in various manufacturing/trade areas make the time spent there valuable. Keynote speakers include John Shegda of M&S Centerless Grinding, Bud Tyler of The EF Precision Group and Joe Perpiglia of Associated Builders and Contractors.
Teaming to energize and provide motivation in the job market in manufacturing and building trades were a number of groups: Montgomery County Commerce Department, Montgomery County Workforce Development Board, and Manufacturing Alliance of Bucks and Montgomery Counties, in partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors Eastern Pennsylvania.
The “ManuFest & More 2020” event aims to find qualified and interested Bucks and Montgomery workers in the manufacturing and construction trades here -- a good piece for the area economic puzzle.