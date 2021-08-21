Reading, writing, ‘rithmetric and masking is how the phrase goes now, after Bucks County hospitals this week successfully got the county Health Department to recommend all students wear a mask in school against the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.
Give that move an ‘A’.
Acting on new information from area hospitals, the Health Department revised its school guidance to include mask wearing in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control. That decision came just two days after the department’s initial Aug. 15 announced on other rules but not recommending masks be worn. Those other mandates remain in effect.
“As a result of this new information, we support (the hospitals) recommendation to follow CDC guidance on masking in schools,” said Dr. David Damsker, director, Health Department. “This is particularly important for students who are unvaccinated, which includes all students under 12. We continue to urge, in the strongest possible sense, that everyone get vaccinated.”
A medical doctor and head of the Health Department. The CDC. Hospital authorities. All say wear a mask. They’re not fooling. This is serious. If parents were told a strong flu was circulating, they’d have the kids mask up. Why not in this case? We must protect the kids.
While new COVI1D-19 cases among school-aged children in Bucks currently are low, hospitals are “growing concerned” about the surging delta variant. In many parts of the country, the new variant is creating voluminous cases.
“Even under normal circumstances, hospitals in Bucks County have limited ability to treat severe pediatric cases of any type,” said Damsker. “As our hospitals must refer all serious cases to pediatric specialty hospitals in the region, many of those same specialty pediatric hospitals are already operating at capacity because of non-COVID illnesses and staffing issues.”
Why some people oppose masking has me puzzled. But it’s really quite simple: There’s a highly contagious virus circulating, and getting the vaccine and wearing a mask is the best defense.
Do it.