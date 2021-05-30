Discarded last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southampton Days returns in full bloom this July with a week-long “normal” lineup of enjoyable events like a parade, fireworks, family entertainment and amusement rides. Though some health and safety guidelines will be in place, organizers say they’re ready for an energetic gathering.
“We anticipate a good turnout since everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal,” said Stephanie Miller, vice president, Southampton Days Committee. “It was very difficult having to cancel last year but with the pandemic we had no choice. But Southampton Days is on this year, and our theme is ‘Small Town USA.’"
The 49th annual event runs July 5-10, opening with the parade on Second Street Pike and fireworks in Tamanend Park. Some state crowd rules will be in effect.
“”We will be following all the state guidelines that are required,” said Miller. “We won’t know what exactly all of that is until closer to the event.”
What is known now, however, is the Southampton Days slate features Coach Bag Bingo, a talent show, dog show, pie-eating contest and 5K run. It all opens July 5 with the parade running north on Second Street Pike from Jaymor Road to Klinger Middle School, 1415 Second Street Pike, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The fireworks show -- admission is $3 per person; free for 3 and younger -- begins at 7 p.m. As is normally the case, area roads will close beginning at 7 p.m., with free bus service to Klinger from area shopping centers starting at 6 p.m.
A week of family entertainment and special events -- details at southamtpndays.com -- is scheduled at Tamanend Park. On July 6, for example, there’s “Andrew’s Big Show” with juggling, circus skills and audience participation. On the 7th, “Puppets Pizzazz” entertains with comedy, LOL skits and audience participation. The next two nights have a talent show on Thursday and dog show on Friday. The final night July 10 features a pie-eating contest and entertainment by “George the Magician” with magic and gigantic bubbles. Plus look for amusement rides and free concerts throughout the week.
The talent show on Thursday, July 8 has cash awards, and features acts in dance, vocal and instrumental categories. It also spotlights kids ages 7 and younger. The Doggie Idol dog show is held the next night.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Bucks and Montgomery counties to decline -- thanks to vaccinations and mask wearing -- a return to normalcy is possible this year. And, boy, will it feel good.
“Southampton Days is back this year,” said Miller.
What a difference a year makes.