Because the iconic community fire company ain’t what it used to be -- volunteer ranks are shrinking while financial needs grow -- it was necessary to see positive results in a Pennsylvania grant program.
There it was: more than $300,000 slated for 27 fire and emergency medical service companies, including several in our region.
“Our local firefighters and emergency service workers put their lives on the line day after day to protect the members of our community,” said state Sen. Maria Collett, naming the sites in her district to receive funds. “These grants will help provide the equipment and training our emergency personnel need to continue to do their jobs safely and effectively.”
The grant program with the Office of the State Fire Commission helps fund departments statewide, and the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services grant program just handed out $309,766.
The recipients include: Southampton Fire Co. 1 ($14,248); Warminster Fire Department ($14,111); Warrington Community Ambulance Corps ($9,192); Warrington Township Fire Co. No 1 ($14,248); Warrington Township Department of Emergency Services ($13,563); Enterprise Fire Co. of Hatboro ($14,111); Horsham Fire Co. No 1 ($13,700) and Horsham Fire Co. No 1 EMS ($9,192).
Outside of Collett’s district, grants were awarded to many services like the Willow Grove Volunteer Fire Co. No 1 for $13,426.
The grants, which help fund equipment, training, education and other areas, are key for the fire and emergency companies -- and only cover a portion of their need. Consider that since the mid-1980s, volunteer firefighter ranks have been shrinking. That’s costly because the volunteers not only save lives and property, but save more than $139.8 billion annually for local governments, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Plus, other costs (like $400,000 for a fire engine) add to the firehouse stress.
“For decades, departments relied on benefit auctions, raffles and community bingo events to cover overhead,” said the association. “In recent years, however, departments have had to resort to adding fire taxes onto local property–tax bills, or charging homeowners and insurance companies for individual response calls. Others have merged with neighboring departments to cut costs.”
The iconic volunteer community firehouse has and is changing to a service in need of paid help or paid shifts. Grants like these help but aren’t enough.